River Rouge headed into Friday night’s game at East Lansing as the defending state champions and ranked as the No. 2 team in Michigan by many outlets, but fell to the Trojans by a final score of 21-6. East Lansing three-star wideout and Michigan Wolverines football commit Andrel Anthony played a significant role in the upset, hauling in three receptions for 80 yards and making two highlight reel catches along the way.

Michigan Wolverines football WR commit Andrel Anthony is rated as the 16th-best player in the state of Michigan. (Austin Fox)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The first was a fingertip 25-yarder in the second quarter in which he stretched out as far as he could to reel the ball in, while the second was a 40-yard play that occurred in the third quarter in which he used his 6-2 body to go up over his defender and get the ball.

Andrel Anthony’s second big play of the night occurs early in the third quarter on this 40-yard reception. pic.twitter.com/wt4z4bgMCQ — Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) September 26, 2020

“Those two catches were huge, especially the [40-yard] jump ball along the sideline,” Anthony exclaimed afterward. “My quarterback even said he just threw it up and hoped I’d get it, because he was getting hit. “It was a big first down because we had been struggling to move the ball at that point. You get some momentum with a big play like that. River Rouge played a cover two man [defense], so they had fresh inside leverage and a safety shaded directly in front of me, which didn’t allow me to go deep. “That’s when our run game opened up though, so we’re not complaining.”