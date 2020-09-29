Belleville (Mich.) High 2022 Rivals100 defensive back Myles Rowser is building relationships with schools all across the country. The 6-0, 185-pounder was committed to Michigan at one point, before later backing off his pledge and reopening his recruitment in June.

Ever since Sept. 1, the first day in which college coaching staffs were allowed to reach out directly to prep junior prospects, Rowser has heard from plenty of programs nationwide.

“I’ve been hearing from Florida, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Alabama,” Rowser told a group of reporters following Belleville's 69-0 win over Dearborn (Mich.) Fordson last Friday night. “A lot of schools have been contacting me. Schools I never thought would be contacting me are contacting me.”

Among those at the top are Arizona State, who Rowser says is surging for him, and Alabama, who has not offered but has shown significant interest as of late.

RELATED: Into The Blue: George Rooks Intel; Tyler Martin Breakdown

RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Several Already Impressing On Offense