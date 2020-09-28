 Michigan Wolverines Football: Several Standouts
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-28 10:35:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football ITF EXTRA: Several Impressing On Offense

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan has yet to practice in pads, but several strides have been made while implementing the offense. Here's what we've picked up:

ITF EXTRA: Standouts Emerging on Offense

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore receiver Mike Sainristil is primed for a big second season.
Michigan Wolverines football sophomore receiver Mike Sainristil is primed for a big second season. (AP Images)

