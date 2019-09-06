The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 6
Tweets of the day
Dylan McCaffrey comes from a family of high achievers in athletics and academics.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 6, 2019
How McCaffrey found his own niche in that football-crazy successful family: https://t.co/CGpjM5QEiR#GoBlue | @dcaf20 pic.twitter.com/fJpuIrA2Hs
Michael Onwenu on his last go-round with Michigan Football #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IMe7vqVPCa— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 5, 2019
It was hard for grad student Mike Danna to put it into words how cool of an experience it was to play in The Big House. @M_Danna4#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/zglpOsiZJj— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 5, 2019
The @michigandaily Sat Oct 12, 1946 edition before @UMichFootball's game with @ArmyWP_Football #goblue https://t.co/CKD9gtIo3m pic.twitter.com/2cRAzOS3vf— MVictors (@MVictors) September 5, 2019
🚨 SCHEDULE NEWS 🚨— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) September 5, 2019
Game Dates ✔️
Game Times ✔️
TV Designation ✔️
The 〽️🏀 schedule is complete! See you at Crisler! SOON!
Info | https://t.co/Ojmpvkuj4F
Schedule | https://t.co/SHvkFHLAay#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/2i4PYvbF0O
Shea Patterson returned to Michigan with lofty expectations and started off on the right foot in Week 1. pic.twitter.com/1qkE3y6ojp— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 6, 2019
.@Johnubacon joins @CoachKentera44 talking about his new book "Overtime", College Football & more‼️— 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 5, 2019
📻LISTEN 🏈
📱@Radiodotcom pic.twitter.com/VdLETjnnzy
Correction on page 192 of OVERTIME: A tweet I attributed to Michael Spath should be attributed to Chris Balas, who was retweeting something else by Spath. In my 19 pages of notes on the game, I accidentally transposed the two. pic.twitter.com/ErBI6sU9nz— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) September 5, 2019
Lets go @Johnubacon pic.twitter.com/Lt4LK6DouG— MGOBLUE 24/7〽️ (@wolverine_talk) September 5, 2019
September 6, 2019 Rest in Peace George W. Gregory - https://t.co/pX6wgaEcow pic.twitter.com/Ui491inaNJ— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 6, 2019
was looking through my freshman year dorm hall group, as one does, and folks........— Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) September 6, 2019
ben mason lived on my hall and I didn't know who he was
This week our Lewis Jewelers Gem of the Week 💎goes to the Michigan Marching Band! 🎼 More on my Facebook page about why. Check it out...while you're there be sure to "like" my page. 👍https://t.co/P8gxuDerRU pic.twitter.com/IUHsw48acr— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) September 5, 2019
#RivalsRankingsWeek: 🆕2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ CBK Position Rankings are LIVE!— Rivals (@Rivals) September 6, 2019
🔬 Our Basketball Analyst Team of @ebosshoops, @coreyevans_10 & @DMcDonaldRivals provide full analysis of each position: https://t.co/Peww4TK1jk
👉 Complete Rankings: https://t.co/XLT75N50JK pic.twitter.com/nVw0Rn4cjp
September 5, 2019
Not 1️⃣ but 2️⃣ @bigten #B1GXC Athletes of the Week!— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) September 5, 2019
Congrats to Ericka VanderLende and Isaac Harding on outstanding season-debut efforts at the Michigan Open#GoBlue
VANDERLENDE: https://t.co/XEG9N4PBxH
HARDING: https://t.co/6B6tjMusfT pic.twitter.com/zuaVoIfC3r
First event at next summer's @TeamUSA U.S. Olympic Trials?— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) September 5, 2019
Qualifying rounds for the men's shot put.
Let's go, @AndrewLisko!#MeatFactory #GoBlue https://t.co/CF1y32VDu3
Tomorrow.— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) September 5, 2019
5 PM.#GoBlue / Wear Maize pic.twitter.com/PdQsXhsjVG
