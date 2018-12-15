The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 15
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
Tweets of the Day:
That Chase Winovich guy is something pic.twitter.com/jbzSXeMSs8— PFF College (@PFF_College) December 14, 2018
"That's why they have a chance not just to go to the Final Four this year, but to play well and win it."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 14, 2018
- @JessSettlesHoop breaks down why @umichbball's defense makes them a contender to take care of last year's unfinished business in March: pic.twitter.com/qtpeKcRJJg
On this date in 1991, our guy @DesmondHoward won the Heisman.— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 14, 2018
This play may have had something to do with him winning it. pic.twitter.com/BneSAfj7pI
All-American. @Chase_Winovich #GoBlue 〽️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sMeMyG8jSQ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 14, 2018
All-American. @will_hart_4 #GoBlue 〽️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/phdUutrKY6— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 14, 2018
Bad Jokes with Michigan Basketball #GoBlue 😂 pic.twitter.com/JjgD3hlRJu— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 14, 2018
#2WayPlayer Duncan Robinson (@D_Bo20) led the @SFSkyforce's offensive charge on Friday night with 25 PTS on SEVEN 3-pointers 🔥🔥🔥@umichbball ↗️ @SFSkyforce ↔️ @MiamiHEAT pic.twitter.com/oCUvvqWcbW— NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 15, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
- Brandon Brown, Trevor Keegan Goes Blue
- Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Brandon Johns Keeping Positive
- Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Beilein Gets Why Fans Want To See More Brandon Johns
- Chris Balas, Friday Thoughts: Former Players Opinions' On Sitting Out The Bowl Games
- Joe Boozell, NCAA.com: How Michigan transformed into a defensive powerhouse the past two seasons
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook