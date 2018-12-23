The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 23
Tweets of the Day:
FINAL: Michigan 71, Air Force 50.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 22, 2018
The Wolverines are 12-0 as @_iggy_braz scored 19 and @1CMatthews added 17 points on the afternoon.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/sYAr1yUjE9
ICYMI: No. 4 @umichbball started slow, but, as we all know it would, it turned it on and rolled past Air Force.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 22, 2018
Get the top plays below. pic.twitter.com/JadmFC9mVt
As a team, Michigan forced Air Force into 20 turnovers which is the second-most the season behind only the 21 it forced against then-No. 8 Villanova#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Y0yLIXu1Rj— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 22, 2018
Freshman @_iggy_braz led Michigan in scoring for the 5th time this season and recorded his 10th game with double-digit scoring, netting 19 points for the Maize and Blue.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/RmiBcPgzf2— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 22, 2018
Senior @1CMatthews recorded his 40th career game with double-digit scoring, netting 17 points against Air Force. Matthews also led Michigan with seven rebounds and added one block and one steal.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/qqNf6kGGaj— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 22, 2018
Complete highlights in Michigan's 71-50 victory over Air Force! The Wolverines are now 12-0 on the season!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/SNniyZf53u— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 23, 2018
Showtimeeeee 🎥 great win with the guys!! #goblue https://t.co/w7jeLtRHK5— Ignas Brazdeikis (@_iggy_braz) December 22, 2018
That feeling when you're 12-0. pic.twitter.com/bF4ugLEP0r— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) December 22, 2018
Fans love Iggy. Iggy loves the fans.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/kmpn2kVcDS— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 22, 2018
ONE WEEK ➡ GAMEDAY.#GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/je3eJrKT3v— #CFAPeachBowl (@CFAPeachBowl) December 22, 2018
For the Win! This youngster getting a photo with the Big Guy sporting the @moritz_weasley jersey and the @CarisLeVert shorts at today’s @umichbball game 👌#GoBlue 🏀 pic.twitter.com/zBIqhKh9Y5— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 22, 2018
Quote of the Day:
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: Wolverines Beat Air Force, 71-50
• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Ignas Brazdeikis Leads Second Half Surge
• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football-Harbaugh Sees Starters Everywhere In New Class
• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 6-8, 270 pound OT Tosh Baker Offered By U-M
• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: Michigan basketball’s Christmas wish list: fresh legs, fresh minds, better shooting
---
