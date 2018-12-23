Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-23 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 23

Andrew Hussey
Staff Writer
C2xnpk2uzwzvvlyhg3oi
Oold3vhb2bn46w1xwk7b
USA Today Images

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"We went into half after that first half and Coach Beilein just told us, ‘Why are you guys thinking so much before you shoot the ball. Shoot the ball with confidence,"
— Isaiah Livers

Headlines: 

• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball Instant Recap: Wolverines Beat Air Force, 71-50

• Andrew Hussey, Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Ignas Brazdeikis Leads Second Half Surge

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football-Harbaugh Sees Starters Everywhere In New Class

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football Recruiting: 6-8, 270 pound OT Tosh Baker Offered By U-M

• Andrew Kahn, MLive.com: Michigan basketball’s Christmas wish list: fresh legs, fresh minds, better shooting


