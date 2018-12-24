The Wolverine Daily Newstand: December 24
Tweets of the Day:
📍 Atlanta #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/HHwLUHBIKl— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 23, 2018
Departure Day. ✔️— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 23, 2018
Game Week. ✔️#GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/yN9VmQA0TZ
Happy Birthday, @CoachJim4UM!#GoBlue 〽️🎉 pic.twitter.com/uSFyEHbfLL— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 23, 2018
Be sure to follow @CFAPeachBowl with ongoing coverage this week, in addition to what we'll be providing you! Should be a great week in ATL! #GoBlue | #CFAPeachBowl pic.twitter.com/iiEKHQKW45— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 23, 2018
That 12-0 feeling. #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/nXazBfnfY2— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 23, 2018
Thanks to all our fans who continue to support us! Happy Holidays to you and your family from Michigan men's basketball! #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/1bymhF02O3— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 23, 2018
Proud to say my Grandsons , ( Johnny and Charlie) love Santa , Moe , Caris , and The University of Michigan. #GOBLUE https://t.co/n4ypFAYDk3— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) December 23, 2018
Headlines:
• Chris Balas, Michigan Basketball: Beilein's Wolverines Are Still A Work In Progress
• Austin Fox, Beilein Is 'Just A Great Person & A Great Family Man' — Air Force Coach
• Nick Baumgardner, Detroit Free Press: Michigan football heads to Peach Bowl with future in view
