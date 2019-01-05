The Wolverine Daily Newstand: January 5
Tweets of the Day:
Zach Gentry is throwing his hat into the NFL Draft after a solid 2018 season. Check out the rest below. https://t.co/tn4XEipCJY pic.twitter.com/3yVec2oGYk— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 4, 2019
David Long only allowed a reception every 32.8 snaps in coverage. Thats good. pic.twitter.com/yKq4rOxPi0— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 4, 2019
It’s called BIG 10 for a reason 😏 https://t.co/Onsllx0FZV— Ignas Brazdeikis (@_iggy_braz) January 5, 2019
So ... who has the best Chewie impression?— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 4, 2019
1) Jordan
2) Iggy
3) Austin
4) Isaiah
5) Adrien
6) Collin
Ready ... Go#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Sylb5HouY8
One final look back at our win over Penn State as we start prep for Indiana on Sunday!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/MQ2jrRxtTK— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 4, 2019
😳 My Oh My, Jordan Poole 😳#GoBlue | @umichbball pic.twitter.com/4GIbRANdEq— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 4, 2019
“I’m one with the Force. The Force is with me.”— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 4, 2019
Guess what is back for Sunday's game at #CrislerLIVE ?
YUP! It's STAR WARS DAY!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/9Y6ufydsG8
Head coach John Beilein on facing Indiana in a B1G game this Sunday at Crisler Center ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/UslH31FP0x— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 4, 2019
Freshman @_iggy_braz on what Michigan needs to do defensively against Indiana's strong offense ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/G5TVwN5ede— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 4, 2019
Sophomore @EliJBrooks on how he feels on the court this season versus last season ...#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/NZaTqETvkg— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 4, 2019
STAR WARS Day!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 4, 2019
It is back, Sunday!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/DURI3vJqFL
〽️💪#GoBlue | #ProBlue https://t.co/IiOxIx86kK— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 4, 2019
〽️💪#GoBlue | #ProBlue https://t.co/b6XuC4UOMY— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 4, 2019
On to the postseason, but one more look back at Week 17...— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 4, 2019
Tom Brady threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns as the @Patriots beat the New York Jets, 38-3, to capture their 10th consecutive AFC East title.
WOLVERINES IN THE NFL » https://t.co/l87gE4Dg7w#GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/9EfTYDA4A5
Cancun Classic Champions 🏆 #GoBlue #CantBreakSteel pic.twitter.com/WUveS3sLWG— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) January 5, 2019
