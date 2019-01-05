Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-05 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newstand: January 5

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Xbeseuezmq82ybyiladx
AP Images
C2xnpk2uzwzvvlyhg3oi

Tweets of the Day:

Quote of the Day:

"I love playing big matchup games, big teams. I live for those games"
— Ignas Brazdeikis on playing IU

• Brandon Brown, Michigan Football Recruiting: All Americans Rave About Dax Hill's Skills

• Adam Ghabour, Michigan Football: Under Armour All-American Performance Breakdown

• Andrew Hussey, Ignas Brazdeikis Ready For 'Real Exciting' Matchup With Indiana

• John Borton, Wolverine Watch: Win And Don't Grin

• Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines Football: Khaleke Hudson Returning For Senior Year

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}