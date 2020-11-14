TheWolverine - The Wolverine TV Tailgate Show: Michigan Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Badgers

The Wolverine TV Tailgate Show: Michigan Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Badgers
The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox preview Michigan football's game against Wisconsin, give predictions and more.
RELATED: What They're Saying Ahead Of Michigan's Matchup With Wisconsin
RELATED: Rece Davis & Kirk Herbstreit Give Their Takes On Michigan's Struggles
---
