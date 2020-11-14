 TheWolverine - The Wolverine TV Tailgate Show: Michigan Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Badgers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-14 11:30:18 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolverine TV Tailgate Show: Michigan Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox preview Michigan football's game against Wisconsin, give predictions and more.

RELATED: What They're Saying Ahead Of Michigan's Matchup With Wisconsin

RELATED: Rece Davis & Kirk Herbstreit Give Their Takes On Michigan's Struggles

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}