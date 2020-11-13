Much of the discussion inevitably wound up revolving around the Michigan Wolverines’ football program and head coach Jim Harbaugh, and the disarray they're in. Davis and Herbstreit each tried to diagnose what’s going on in Ann Arbor, with the latter even being asked straight-up at one point if he still thinks Harbaugh “should still be the guy” in charge.

ESPN college football experts Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit recently appeared on a conference call to field questions about hosting College GameDay from the Masters this weekend, while also discussing several other topics.

“I’d like to think they can turn it around and [Harbaugh] proves to be the guy we all think thought he could be when he first came in,” Herbstreit said. “Anybody who thinks he can’t coach is crazy.

“They’ve got to continue to go out and get elite players. When I think of Michigan back in the heyday of Bo [Schembechler] and Gary [Moeller] and Lloyd [Carr], I think of recruiting.

“I think of Ohio State and Michigan, and how 60 percent of them would go to Columbus, and the other 40 percent would go to Ann Arbor. I’m asking our guys this week to go back and look at the Michigan roster and their two-deep back then.

“When those coaches were rolling, they had Ohio players. I’m looking at the roster now and I’m seeing Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. I’m not saying they don’t play good football, but there’s just a very different roster.

“I like to think he’s the guy [Harbaugh]. I’d like to think they can turn it around and I continue to remain hopeful.”

Herbstreit has been a vocal supporter of Harbaugh’s in recent years, and has made it clear on numerous occasions how much he’d like to see Michigan and the head coach succeed.

He reiterated that once again on this week’s call, noting how “nobody wants to see him do better than me outside the Michigan family.” Herbstreit also said he wants Michigan and Ohio State to once again be playing each other with “everything on the line everywhere,” calling that situation a “dream scenario.”

The analyst compared what’s happening now with Harbaugh to his days at Ohio State under head coach John Cooper.

“Every wrong step back then was ‘fire Cooper,’” he recalled. “Didn’t convert on third down? We got a ‘fire Cooper.’ The defense gave up a touchdown, and we got a ‘fire everything.’

“As a player, you constantly hear the negativity that’s around your program, but I don’t know if it affects today’s players. Back then, we were annoyed by it more than anything else.