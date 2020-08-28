Just over two weeks ago, the Big Ten announced its decision to postpone all fall sports and left the the possibility open for spring competition. In recent days, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel was first to report that the conference is strongly considering a winter season starting in January of 2021. The earlier the season starts, the better chance that NFL Draft eligible prospects would participate, though it remains likely that many would still choose to opt out and prepare for the combine right away. Michigan has already had two players declare for the draft in redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield and senior cornerback Ambry Thomas, with possibly more to come. Last week, we closely examined the Michigan players most likely to sit out of a winter or spring campaign. Here, we take a look at the Wolverines who would benefit the most from the opportunity that would come with such a season. RELATED: Michigan Football Pressing On Despite No Fall Games, Will Hold Own Combine RELATED: Rivals100 LB Junior Colson Looking To Make Immediate Impact At Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore wideout Cornelius Johnson is ready to break out. (Lon Horwedel)

D.J. Turner and Andre Seldon

With Thomas off to the NFL, Michigan's secondary looks much younger than was originally expected. Redshirt sophomore Vince Gray is expected to man one spot, with the other side of the field up for grabs. Redshirt freshman D.J. Turner and true frosh Andre Seldon had their names in the conversation for playing time at corner and nickel this season, but if there's winter or spring competition, one of them will likely have to play a starting role on the outside with the other getting plenty of playing time guarding opposing slot receivers. Redshirt freshman Jalen Perry is also a name to watch. Turner appeared in four games on special teams in 2019, maintaining his redshirt, while Seldon has obviously never played a snap of college football, though he did get his feet wet working out with the Wolverines last winter as an early enrollee. An early 2021 season would be a big opportunity for one or both to cement themselves as major contributors in the defensive backfield ahead of the fall 2021 campaign.

Karsen Barnhart, Nolan Rumler and More Young Offensive Linemen

Nobody knew exactly what Michigan's offensive line would've looked like this fall, with four starters from a year ago now being in the NFL. It was projected that redshirt junior Andrew Stueber would've slid inside to man the right guard spot, with Mayfield (right) and redshirt sophomore Ryan Hayes (left) as the tackles, but Mayfield's departure shakes things up. The Wolverine's Chris Balas reported that redshirt freshman Karsen Barnhart was working extensively (and impressing) at right tackle this offseason while Mayfield missed some time with an illness. He could nab that starting tackle spot, with Stueber just to the inside of him. Another possibility: We've projected redshirt freshman Nolan Rumler as the backup behind Stueber at right guard, meaning he would likely battle Barnhart, who offensive line coach Ed Warinner has said can play either guard or tackle, for the right guard job if Stueber were to move back outside to tackle. Others who could fill in at guard, should Stueber start at right tackle, would be redshirt freshman Trevor Keegan and true frosh Zak Zinter. No matter how it shakes out, these names are ones to watch now that the offensive line situation is a bit more up in the air. Whoever the young linemen are who are part of the Wolverines' starting five up front will gain much-needed experience.

The Defensive Ends Behind Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye

Michigan didn't rotate much at defensive end last season, with the "Salt and Pepper" duo of Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye being one of the country's best bookend tandems. But that wouldn't likely be the case this winter or spring. Paye, a senior, is expected to enter the NFL Draft right away, meaning the Wolverines need a weak-side end, and probably more than one, to step up in an attempt to replace his production. Several names are in the mix, including true freshman Braiden McGregor, redshirt freshman David Ojabo, redshirt junior Luiji Vilain, and redshirt sophomore Julius Welschof would have a great shot at landing the job, with redshirt sophomore Taylor Upshaw also in contention. Expect a by-committee approach for the Wolverines if they're tasked with replacing Paye in the early months of 2021. And if Hutchinson were to opt out of the campaign, more than a few would be thrown into the fire at once.

Cornelius Johnson