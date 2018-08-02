We’re excited to announce that Drew Hallett, formerly with MaizeNBrew.com, is joining us as a staff writer. Drew will be writing his Inside the Numbers column on the site and contributing his unique insights on Michigan football and basketball to the message boards.

Hallett, a Business and Communications major, is a 2011 University of Michigan graduate. He spent the last four years at MaizeNBrew.com, where he served as editor for the last three. He was also a four-year intern in Michigan’s Athletic Communications Department (2008-11).



He is a great addition to our staff and other contributors to the site. That group includes:

• Senior Editor Chris Balas, the voice of TheWolverine.com for 16 years.

• Senior Editor John Borton, respected columnist and writer for the TheWolverine.com and The Wolverine with almost 30 years’ experience.

• Football recruiting Editor Brandon Brown, our well-respected Michigan recruiting reporter entering his fifth year.

• Austin Fox, a promising young writer with terrific knowledge of Michigan athletics for his age.

• Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene.

• Former Michigan All-Big Ten defensive back Marcus Ray.

• Michigan sideline reporter and WXYT radio host Doug Karsch.

• Former Michigan offensive line coach Jerry Hanlon.

• Former Michigan and NBA standout and current NCAA basketball analyst Tim McCormick.

• Former Michigan All-American and NFL linebacker Ron Simpkins.

• Renowned recruiting analyst Jim­_S.

• Michigan basketball analyst Jeff Schiller (MHoops1).

• Michigan hockey expert Bob Miller.

Our goal is to make TheWolverine.com the best source for analysis and information on Michigan football, basketball and recruiting, and we couldn’t do it without this special group of writers and contributors. We like to think it’s unmatched in the Michigan market.

Finally, Andrew Vailliencourt has completed his one-year internship with us. We want to thank him for all his efforts to the site.