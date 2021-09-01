Thirteen Former Michigan Players Projected To Be NFL Starters In 2021

Thirteen former Michigan Wolverines football players are listed as starters on their respective teams' depth charts. Thirty five Wolverines are scattered across the league, after teams were forced to reduce their rosters to 53 players Tuesday afternoon. Several former Michigan standouts, including offensive lineman Ben Braden, tight end Nick Eubanks, wide receiver Devin Funchess, fullback Ben Mason, defensive lineman Carlo Kemp, offensive lineman Patrick Omameh, safety Brandon Rusnak (formerly known as 'Brandon Watson'), offensive lineman Michael Schofield and safety Jarrod Wilson were released during the preseason. Patriots rookie linebacker Cameron McGrone has been placed on the injury list as he continues to rehab following the torn ACL he suffered during last season at Michigan. Those players have the chance to sign with another team or join a practice squad. Below, we've broken down every Michigan Wolverine currently on an NFL roster, and where they stand on the depth chart: RELATED: Wolverine TV: Matt Weiss Talks Cade McNamara, Shaun Nua Discusses D-Line RELATED: Michigan Football News & Views: On Monday’s (and More) Developments …

Former Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowls. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Tom Brady (1995-99), QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and reigning Super Bowl MVP completed 11-of-14 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown in the Buccaneers' final preseason game, a win over the Houston Texans.

Ben Bredeson (2016-19), OL, Baltimore Ravens

The second-year Ravens' backup right guard played in all three preseason games and earned a roster spot.

Devin Bush Jr. (2016-18), LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers' starting inside linebacker is fully healthy as he returns from an ACL injury that held him out of the majority of the 2020 campaign.

Camaron Cheeseman (2016-19), LS, Washington Football Team

Was named Washington's starting long snapper following three stellar preseason outings.

Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs' starting right defensive end has been battling a hamstring injury during training camp, but it's not a long-term hindrance and, according to head coach Andy Reid, he's tracking to be back for Week 1.

Mason Cole (2014-17), OL, Minnesota Vikings

Listed as the Vikings' backup center.

Nico Collins (2017-19), WR, Houston Texans

Tabbed as a reserve wide receiver on the depth chart, Collins scored his first NFL (preseason) touchdown — a nine-yard haul — in the team's final exhibition contest, a loss to the Houston Texans.

Mike Danna (2019), DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Clark's backup totaled four tackles in the preseason.

Chris Evans (2016-20), RB, Cincinnati Bengals

The first Michigan running back to be drafted since Mike Hart in 2008 is also the Wolverines' only former ball-carrier on an NFL roster ... Listed as the Bengals' third-stringer, behind Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine, and registered 68 yards and one score in three preseason tilts.

Rashan Gary (2016-18), LB, Green Bay Packers

Listed as the squad's second-string outside linebacker, Gary missed all three preseason games with a minor groin injury that has forced him to sit out some practices.

Zach Gentry (2015-18), TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Appears as the Steelers' third tight end on the depth chart, after notching one catch for seven yards in the preseason.

Graham Glasgow (2011-15), OL, Denver Broncos

The team's starting right guard played in all three preseason contests.

Jordan Glasgow (2015-19), LB, Indianapolis Colts

A reserve weak-side linebacker, Glasgow also moonlights on special teams and notched four tackles in the Colts' last preseason clash, a win over the Detroit Lions.

Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles

Did not appear in the preseason but is the team's starting defensive end and checked in at No. 99 on the NFL's rankings of the league's best players, as voted on by his peers.

Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes' backup completed 12 of his 17 attempts for 119 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in two preseason tilts.

Khaleke Hudson (2016-19), LB, Washington Football Team

Totaled five tackles in the team's three preseason games and is listed as the backup middle linebacker.

Maurice Hurst (2013-17), DT, San Francisco 49ers

Registered two tackles in two preseason games as a third-string defensive tackle.

Taylor Lewan (2009-13), OL, Tennessee Titans

The Titans' starting left tackle is returning after missing most of last season with an ACL injury ... Made one preseason appearance.

Jourdan Lewis (2013-16), CB, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys' starting nickelback agreed to terms on a three-year deal this offseason, and notched two sacks in two preseason appearances.

David Long Jr. (2016-18), CB, Los Angeles Rams

The backup to star corner Jalen Ramsey did not play in the preseason.

Jalen Mayfield (2018-20), OL, Atlanta Falcons

The backup at right tackle, Mayfield played in all three preseason games.

Josh Metellus (2016-19), S, Minnesota Vikings

The backup to former first-team All-Pro strong safety Harrison Smith totaled seven tackles in two preseason appearances.

Sean McKeon (2016-19), TE, Dallas Cowboys

Was able to hang onto a roster spot and is listed as one of two third-stringers on the depth chart.

Bryan Mone (2014-18), DT, Seattle Seahawks

The backup defensive tackle didn't play in any preseason games.

Quinn Nordin (2016-20), K, New England Patriots

Beat out Nick Folk — the team's kicker last season — for the Patriots' starting kicking job ... Connected on six of his eight field goal attempts in the preseason, while making four of his seven PAT attempts.

Michael Onwenu (2016-19), OL, New England Patriots

Listed as the starter at left guard, after being named to the All-Rookie team last season.

Kwity Paye (2017-19), DE, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts' first-round draft pick at No. 21 overall made four tackles, including two sacks, in two preseason games, and is listed as one of the team's starting defensive ends.

Donovan Peoples-Jones (2017-19), WR, Cleveland Browns

The backup to star wideout Jarvis Landry caught five passes for 47 yards in three preseason clashes.

Jabrill Peppers (2014-16), S, New York Giants

The team's starting safety and punt returner (and backup kick returner) did not compete in the preseason but will play a big role this fall.

Cesar Ruiz (2017-19), OL, New Orleans Saints

Projected as the starting right guard, after playing in two preseason games.

Jon Runyan (2015-19), OL, Green Bay Packers

The backup right guard started two preseason games and appeared in all three.

Ambry Thomas (2017-19), CB, San Francisco 49ers

The rookie is listed as the second-string left cornerback.

Josh Uche (2016-19), LB, New England Patriots

A backup behind Kyle Van Noy at linebacker, the second-year pro made five tackles and one sack in two preseason affairs.

Chase Winovich (2014-18), DE, New England Patriots

Was teetering on the brink of being released, but a stellar end to the preseason saved his roster spot ... Listed as the second-string defensive end on the right side of the field ... Recorded seven tackles and 2.5 sacks in the team's final two preseason contests.

Chris Wormley (2012-16), DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

A second-string defensive end, Wormley started all four preseason games ... May have a bigger role than originally expected, with starter Stephen Tuitt's status uncertain for the opener.