The Wolverine was at Muskegon (Mich.) Mona Shores to see Traverse City (Mich.) Central four-star linebacker Joshua Burnham and his squad in state semifinal action. TCC fell, 43-30, to Mona Shores in a game that the Trojans led at halftime but weren't able to sustain the lead in the end.

Click here to read our observations from the game.