 Michigan Wolverines Football: Thoughts On Four-Star Michigan LB Target Joshua Burnham's Performance
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-17 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Thoughts On Four-Star Michigan LB Target Joshua Burnham's Performance

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

The Wolverine was at Muskegon (Mich.) Mona Shores to see Traverse City (Mich.) Central four-star linebacker Joshua Burnham and his squad in state semifinal action. TCC fell, 43-30, to Mona Shores in a game that the Trojans led at halftime but weren't able to sustain the lead in the end.

Click here to read our observations from the game.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

RELATED: Freshman RB Donovan Edwards On Reaching State, Mike Hart Hire, Moving In At Michigan

RELATED: The Very Latest On Rivals100 Michigan WR Signee Xavier Worthy

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker target Joshua Burnham had a big game in the state semifinals.
Michigan Wolverines football linebacker target Joshua Burnham had a big game in the state semifinals. (Rivals.com)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}