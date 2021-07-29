Three-Star DT Davonte Miles Decommits From Michigan Football

Miles made his pledge to the Maize and Blue Dec. 18, 2020, while Don Brown , who was fired only a matter of days later, was the Wolverines' defensive coordinator. Michigan has since hired Mike Macdonald and replaced three other defensive assistants heading into the 2021 campaign.

2022 River Rouge (Mich.) High three-star defensive tackle Davonte Miles has decommitted from Michigan and reopened his recruitment in what was a mutual decision, he announced on Twitter .

"First and foremost, I'm so thankful for the situation that I am in," Miles wrote in a Twitter post. "I play for one of the top programs in the state of Michigan at River Rouge, and I'm one of the best defensive linemen in the state of Michigan.

"I'm privileged to have the opportunity to start on both sides of the football this season at offensive tackle and defensive tackle, and that's a rare opportunity at my school. I'm also blessed with the opportunity to continue to play basketball this winter for one of the top coaches in our state in Coach Josh Baker.

"So with that being said, me and my family have decided that it's best for me to decommit from the University of Michigan and finish high school in May and not enroll early so I have the chance to lead my football team and basketball team to the state championship.

"I would like to thank [Michigan defensive line] Coach Nua, [head coach] Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff for recruiting me the past three years. I wish them the very best. My recruitment is officially back open!"

Miles holds over 15 scholarship offers, including from the likes of Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota and others. At 6-5, 265 pounds, Miles ranks as the No. 25 player in the state of Michigan, according to Rivals.com, and does not check in nationally.

Michigan's 2022 class includes 15 commitments and ranks 12th in the country. The Wolverines have a star average of 3.4 and hold pledges from one five-star, five four-stars and eight three-stars.