News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-19 11:22:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Thursday Chat: Talking 5-Star Josh Christopher, Michigan Football & More

TheWolverine Staff
TheWolverine
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

TheWolverine staff answers all your questions pertaining to five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher's impending decision, Juwan Howard and the basketball program, U-M football and more.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION HERE.

*Note: TheWolverine will hold its weekly chat at noon on Thursdays for the foreseeable future

RELATED: Jumbo Elliott Talks Bo, Hall of Fame

RELATED: Roundtree to GVSU

Michigan Wolverines basketball target Josh Christopher
Five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher is expected to choose either the Michigan Wolverines or the Arizona State Sun Devils. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}