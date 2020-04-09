News More News
THURSDAY CHAT: U-M's Transfers, Josh Christopher & Harbaugh's Recruiting

TheWolverine Staff
TheWolverine
Join the discussion as the staff of TheWolverine.com answers ALL of your Michigan Wolverines questions pertaining to head football coach Jim Harbaugh's recent hot stretch on the recruiting trail, the transfers of basketball players Colin Castleton and David DeJulius, the conclusion of Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher's recruitment and much more.

No questions are off the table for our subscribers, who can be a part of the discussion by clicking here.

*Note: TheWolverine.com will hold its weekly chat each Thursday at noon

RELATED: Katz: Michigan is a top 10 Team Next Year

RELATED: Coffey Talks Michigan, Calls With Harbaugh

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball players Colin Castleton (left) and David DeJulius
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team currently has 11 of its 13 scholarships scheduled to be filled next year following the transfers of Colin Castleton (left) and David DeJulius. (Per Kjeldsen)
