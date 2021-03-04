New Michigan Wolverines football defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has a lot of coaching experience at both the collegiate and NFL levels, but this is his first time coordinating a defense. Many have questioned whether he’s ready for such a leap, and Macdonald admitted even he had to think before accepting Jim Harbaugh’s job offer.

One thing in particular sold him that he was ready for the challenge.

“[Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh] told me he’d do the same thing if he was me. That was all I needed to hear,” Macdonald said of his former boss. “I gained confidence knowing I had John’s support.

“It made me feel good about everything, how much respect I have for him and his experience. That he would trust supporting me with this position gave me a huge boost of confidence.”

He wouldn’t send him someone he didn’t think was good, Jim Harbaugh said last week, one of the reasons the Michigan coach was so excited to get him on board.

