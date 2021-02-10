Todd McShay Projects Kwity Paye, Jalen Mayfield As First-Round Draft Picks
Michigan Wolverines football has seen five of its players get selected in the first round of the NFL Draft under head coach Jim Harbaugh, and the program may be adding to that list come this spring.
ESPN senior writer and draft analyst Todd McShay released his post-Super Bowl first-round predictions for this April's draft, and two Wolverines made the list. Defensive end Kwity Paye is slated to go off the board to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 21 overall, while offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield is predicted to go No. 28 to the New Orleans Saints.
RELATED: U-M's 2020 All-NFL Team: Brady Still No. 1, But Several Youngsters Impress
RELATED: Analytics Expert Bill Connelly Tabs U-M As A Preseason Top 25 Team In 2021
Paye returned for his senior season in 2020 and following the campaign decided not to use his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, instead opting for the NFL Draft, as expected. In 38 career games at Michigan, Paye racked up 100 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
"The Colts are playoff contenders right now, so I'd expect them to look for a more veteran option at QB — [Carson] Wentz or [Sam] Darnold jump to mind," McShay wrote. Maybe Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw is the play, replacing Anthony Castonzo. Perhaps cornerback is a focus. But with three of the team's top defensive ends out of contract — Justin Houston, Denico Autry and Al-Quadin Muhammad — I think replenishing the edge is going to be critical.
"Drafting Paye gives the Colts a playmaker (he had 8.5 sacks over his last 16 college games) and simultaneously blocks a division-rival [Tennessee Titans] with a big need in that place set to pick next."
Mayfield had opted out of the 2020 season while it was postponed, but rejoined the team once the campaign was reinstated by the Big Ten. His redshirt sophomore season was derailed by an ankle injury, however, and he only appeared in three games. An All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019, Mayfield saw action in 18 games during his career at Michigan, making 15 starts.
If the Saints do indeed select Mayfield, he would join former Michigan center Cesar Ruiz, who was taken by the franchise in the first round last year.
"This one is a tougher read because the Saints have some questions that will be answered in free agency," McShay began. "The secondary is littered with holes at the moment and inside linebacker requires some attention (Missouri's Nick Bolton could be someone to watch). And who will be under center?
"All that aside, Mayfield makes sense. New Orleans has found success in taking linemen early, as it did with Cesar Ruiz last April, Erik McCoy in the second round in 2019 and Ryan Ramczyk at the tail end of Round 1 in 2017. I like Mayfield in rotation inside as a rookie and then sliding back to his natural position outside at tackle in 2022 if the Saints aren't able to return both Ramczyk and Terron Armstead after next season. His power would help open lanes for running back Alvin Kamara."
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook