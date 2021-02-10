Michigan Wolverines football has seen five of its players get selected in the first round of the NFL Draft under head coach Jim Harbaugh, and the program may be adding to that list come this spring. ESPN senior writer and draft analyst Todd McShay released his post-Super Bowl first-round predictions for this April's draft, and two Wolverines made the list. Defensive end Kwity Paye is slated to go off the board to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 21 overall, while offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield is predicted to go No. 28 to the New Orleans Saints. RELATED: U-M's 2020 All-NFL Team: Brady Still No. 1, But Several Youngsters Impress RELATED: Analytics Expert Bill Connelly Tabs U-M As A Preseason Top 25 Team In 2021

Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Kwity Paye is projected to go in the first round of the NFL Draft. (USA Today Sports Images)

Paye returned for his senior season in 2020 and following the campaign decided not to use his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, instead opting for the NFL Draft, as expected. In 38 career games at Michigan, Paye racked up 100 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. "The Colts are playoff contenders right now, so I'd expect them to look for a more veteran option at QB — [Carson] Wentz or [Sam] Darnold jump to mind," McShay wrote. Maybe Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw is the play, replacing Anthony Castonzo. Perhaps cornerback is a focus. But with three of the team's top defensive ends out of contract — Justin Houston, Denico Autry and Al-Quadin Muhammad — I think replenishing the edge is going to be critical. "Drafting Paye gives the Colts a playmaker (he had 8.5 sacks over his last 16 college games) and simultaneously blocks a division-rival [Tennessee Titans] with a big need in that place set to pick next."

