Pro Football Focus (PFF) put together its annual PFF50, which highlights the best 50 players in the NFL , regardless of position or value. Two former Michigan Wolverines — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham — made the cut.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, checked in as the No. 24 player in the league as he enters his 21st season at age 42 (he will be 43 before the season begins). He completed 60.8 percent of his passes last season, and totaled 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns. Four quarterbacks were listed ahead of Brady — Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and Drew Brees.

"Tom Brady’s 2019 was a major drop-off from his previous baseline of play," PFF analyst Sam Monson wrote. "When you consider his age, the natural reaction is to believe that Father Time is finally catching up with him and gaining an upper hand in that battle.

"But the tape shows the root of almost all of his issues — the lack of receiver help. That’s not an issue in Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers have two receivers on this top-50 list. Brady can still play, though perhaps not quite at his very best level anymore. He is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league."