Tom Brady, Brandon Graham Make PFF's List Of Top-50 NFL Players
Pro Football Focus (PFF) put together its annual PFF50, which highlights the best 50 players in the NFL, regardless of position or value. Two former Michigan Wolverines — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham — made the cut.
RELATED: Fourteen Former Michigan Players Projected To Be NFL Starters In 2020
RELATED: McGregor's Father Provides An Update On U-M Players Returning To Campus
Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, checked in as the No. 24 player in the league as he enters his 21st season at age 42 (he will be 43 before the season begins). He completed 60.8 percent of his passes last season, and totaled 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns. Four quarterbacks were listed ahead of Brady — Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and Drew Brees.
"Tom Brady’s 2019 was a major drop-off from his previous baseline of play," PFF analyst Sam Monson wrote. "When you consider his age, the natural reaction is to believe that Father Time is finally catching up with him and gaining an upper hand in that battle.
"But the tape shows the root of almost all of his issues — the lack of receiver help. That’s not an issue in Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers have two receivers on this top-50 list. Brady can still play, though perhaps not quite at his very best level anymore. He is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league."
Graham was listed as the No. 49 player in the NFL. He notched 50 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 2019. He was the seventh edge player on the list, behind J.J. Watt, Cameron Jordan, Von Miller, T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa.
"Brandon Graham has been one of the best edge rushers of the entire decade, but at 32, we may have seen the last of his best years," Monson wrote. "Last season, his overall PFF grade slipped below 85.0 for the first time since 2015, and he posted the lowest pass-rushing grade of his career since he became a full-time starter. Sixty-seven total pressures is still an impressive number, but the decisive wins weren’t there as often as they had been in previous seasons.
"Even a declining Brandon Graham is still a problem for an offense, however, and that’s how he makes this list."
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook