Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady stole headlines in the NFL yet again this week, closing out the regular-season in style by throwing for 399 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-27 win over the Falcons. Several Wolverines also earned their first starts of the season as a result of playoff-bound clubs resting their starters, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley being two of the biggest beneficiaries. Below are the complete stats every Michigan player posted throughout the NFL's 2020-21 regular-season.

Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spent the first portion of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. (USA Today Sports Images)

OL Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Received five special teams snaps in the 13-3 Packers' 35-16 win over the Bears … Braden appeared in four affairs off the bench this season.

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Completed 26 of his 41 passes for 399 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Buccaneers' 44-27 triumph over the Falcons … Brady finished the year with a 65.7 completion percentage, 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 picks … His 40 scoring tosses were tied for the second most in the NFL, while his 4,633 yards checked in third.

Noodle arm Tom Brady with an inaccurate 30 yard touchdown pass to Godwin #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/N32HWM9E3x — Tompa Brady (@Tommy6Rings) January 3, 2021

Washed up Tom Brady throws another touchdown. Just retire already old man!!! #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/tuM6QS4rrE — Tompa Brady (@Tommy6Rings) January 3, 2021

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

Played a career high 17 offensive snaps off the bench in the 11-5 Ravens' 38-3 blowout of Cincinnati … Bredeson competed in 10 clashes off the bench this year, seeing time on both offense and special teams.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tore his ACL in a 38-7 victory over Cleveland Oct. 18 and missed the rest of the year … Prior to the injury, Bush had started five contests and accumulated 26 tackles, one sack and three passes defended … His 26 tackles were the second most on the team at the time of his injury.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Placed on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury Nov. 3 and missed the rest of Denver's season … Butt started one of the five games he played in (missed 11 outings with the aforementioned ailment), compiling two receptions for five yards.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

Was put on the injured reserve list Nov. 20 with a lower-leg fracture and missed the rest of the 14-2 Chiefs' campaign … Prior to the injury, Charlton saw time in seven showdowns (no starts) and logged seven tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Took the weekend off (along with several of Kansas City's other starters) in the club's 38-21 loss to the Chargers … Clark started 15 of the Chiefs' 16 tilts this season and notched 29 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss, two passes defended and a 14-yard fumble recovery.

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Started and played every offensive snap in the Cardinals' 18-7 loss to the 10-6 Rams … Cole started all 14 affairs he appeared in, missing two with a hamstring injury.

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Earned the first start of his pro career in the 14-2 Chiefs' 38-21 loss to the Chargers, posting two tackles … Danna received playing time in 13 clashes (one start) and racked up 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss.

#Chiefs ED Mike Danna put in a solid performance in his first career start



• 71.2 Overall (2nd highest on KC D)

• 73.0 Tackling

• 2 Pressures

• 2 Stops

• 0 Missed Tackles#ChiefsKingdom — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) January 4, 2021

WR Amara Darboh, Carolina Panthers

Signed to the Carolina Panthers' practice squad Dec. 11 after being released from the Steelers' practice squad Oct. 26 … Darboh did not appear in a contest with either team this season.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after 13-3 Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery for one yard in the Packers' 35-16 win over Chicago … Gary started four of the 15 games he participated in, registering 34 tackles, five sacks, five tackles for loss, one pass defended and one fumble recovery for one yard.

Edge Rushers total pressures #packers



First Eight Weeks

Za'Darius Smith: 23

Rashan Gary: 11

Preston Smith: 10



Final Eight Weeks

Za'Darius Smith: 28

Rashan Gary: 28

Preston Smith: 16 — Jake Morley (@JacobMorley) January 4, 2021

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Placed on injured reserve Nov. 23 with a left knee sprain and missed the rest of Pittsburgh's season … Prior to the injury, Gentry started one of the two outings he competed in, but didn't total any statistics.

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

Started the 5-11 Broncos' 32-31 loss to the 8-8 Raiders, but only played 20 offensive snaps before departing with a shoulder injury and never returning … Glasgow started all 13 showdowns he took part in, sitting out two while on the coronavirus list and one with a foot injury.

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Played 64 percent of the Colts' special teams snaps in their 28-14 win over the 1-15 Jaguars, but didn't accumulate any stats … Glasgow saw the field on special teams in 13 of Indianapolis' 16 tilts (no action on defense, and missed three while on the coronavirus list) and compiled nine tackles and a blocked punt.

DT Ryan Glasgow, New Orleans Saints

Resides on the 12-4 Saints' practice squad and did not play in their 33-7 blowout of the Panthers … Glasgow was signed by New Orleans Nov. 17 after being released by New England Nov. 10, but only competed in two affairs with the former, logging three tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started Philadelphia's 20-14 loss to Washington and notched one tackle … Graham started all 16 clashes for the Eagles and posted 46 tackles, eight sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery … His eight sacks finished tied for 21st in the NFL and his 13 TFLs were deadlocked for 23rd.

Veterans Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce and Zach Ertz may have played their last games for the Eagles https://t.co/K93h1LJYr9 — GameTimePA-SC (@GameTimePA_SC) January 4, 2021

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Started the Chiefs' 38-21 loss to the Chargers in place of resting starter Patrick Mahomes, connecting on 23 of his 32 passes for 218 yards, two touchdowns and no picks … The start was his first since the 2014 season with Jacksonville … Henne received playing time in three contests (one start) this year and completed 28 of his 38 passes for 248 yards, two touchdowns and no picks, while also scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown.

I started a game more recently than Chad Henne and he just drove the Chiefs down for an easy touchdown drive. Andy Reid is the best. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 3, 2021

DT Willie Henry, Houston Texans

Signed by the Houston Texans' practice squad Dec. 22 after being released from the 49ers' practice unit Dec. 15 … Henry did not appear in a game with either club this season.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Was placed on the injured reserve list Oct. 21 with a back injury and missed the rest of the season … Hill was limited to just two outings due to the ailment, racking up 10 tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

CB Lavert Hill, Philadelphia Eagles

Signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad Dec. 8 after Kansas City released him from their same unit Nov. 24 … Hill did not compete in a showdown with either club this year.

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Played five defensive snaps and 84 percent of the club's special teams plays, but didn't record any stats in a 20-14 win over the Eagles … Hudson competed in all 16 tilts (two starts) and registered 14 tackles and two tackles for loss, including a fake punt he sniffed out and stopped in the club's Thanksgiving win at Dallas.

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

Missed the Raiders' 32-31 win over the Broncos with a calf injury … Hurst started three of the 11 affairs he participated in (missed three with an ankle sprain, one with coronavirus and one with a calf injury) and tallied 27 tackles, half a sack, one pass defended and one tackle for loss.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Tore his ACL in an Oct. 18 victory over the Texans and missed the rest of the season … Prior to the setback, Lewan started all five clashes at left tackle for the 11-5 Titans.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Started Dallas' 23-19 loss to the Giants and totaled three tackles … Lewis started 13 of the 15 contests he appeared in (missed the season opener with an ankle injury) and accumulated 59 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two passes defended, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Saw the field on both defense and special teams in the Rams' 18-7 win over the Cardinals, but didn't compile any stats … Long started one of the 16 games he competed in and logged seven tackles.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Spent the whole season on the 8-8 Raiders' practice squad and did not appear in an outing this year.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

Saw action on offense and special teams in the Cowboys' 23-19 loss to the Giants but didn't notch any statistics … McKeon received playing time in 14 of Dallas’ 16 showdowns, but didn't post any stats.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Was on the field for 63 percent of Minnesota's special teams snaps in its 37-35 win at Detroit, but didn't rack up any stats … Metellus competed in 15 of the team's 16 tilts and recorded nine tackles and two fumble recoveries.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Saw action off the bench in the Seahawks' 26-23 victory over the 6-10 49ers, but didn't register any statistics … Mone competed in 10 affairs as a backup (missed six clashes with an ankle sprain), tallying nine tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and a forced safety.

.@Bwagz was all of us... 😲



(Also Bryan Mone after help moving 3(!?) guys, cooly walks over to congratulate/help out his teammate) 😎.



#Seahawks https://t.co/snIyrztqnT — SeahawksFWD (@SeahawksFWD) January 3, 2021

OL Patrick Omameh, Kansas City Chiefs

Started at right tackle and played every offensive snap in the Chiefs' 38-21 loss to the Chargers … Omameh started one of the seven contests he participated in this season, with six of his appearances coming as a member of the Raiders … He was waived by Las Vegas Dec. 14, claimed by the Saints Dec. 15, and then signed by Kansas City Dec. 26 after never having competed in a game with New Orleans.

Gotta say, this offensive line — of Daniel Kilgore, Martinas Rankin, Stefen Wisniewski, Yasir Durant & Patrick Omameh — has done a great job so far.



Chiefs retake the lead, 14-7, after Darwin Thompson's 1-yard touchdown run. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 3, 2021

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Started and played every offensive snap for the 14th straight week in the Patriots' 28-14 triumph over the 2-14 Jets … Onwenu begun all 16 outings, with his starting assignments coming at three different spots on the offensive line — 12 at right tackle, two at left guard and two at right guard.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Caught one pass for 11 yards and averaged two yards on two punt returns in the Browns' 24-22 win over the 12-4 Steelers … Peoples-Jones started two of the 12 showdowns he participated in, hauling in 14 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in Cleveland’s Oct. 25 victory over the Bengals … He also averaged 4.3 yards on 18 punt returns and 21.1 yards on 18 kicks brought back.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Started the Giants' 23-19 win over the Cowboys and totaled eight tackles and a pass defended, while also averaging 19.5 yards on two punt returns … Peppers earned the starting nod in 14 of the 15 tilts he played in (missed one with a low-ankle sprain), and accumulated 91 tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 11 passes defended, one interception he returned six yards, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble … He also averaged 12.5 yards on 15 punt returns … His 91 tackles finished as the third most on the team.

Jabrill Peppers on the Eagles last night: "We had 16 opportunities to make it happen. Anytime you put your destiny in another man’s hands it doesn’t bode well for you.”



Right mindset. #Giants — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 4, 2021

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Did not play in the Dolphins' 56-26 loss to the Bills, despite residing on the active roster … Rudock was signed as a free agent Dec. 31 to serve as starter Tua Tagovailoa's backup during Sunday's affair … He did not appear in a clash this season.

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Only played seven offensive snaps off the bench in the Saints' 33-7 blowout of Carolina … Ruiz begun nine of the 15 contests he participated in, with each of his starting assignments occurring at right guard.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Received just five special teams snaps in the Packers' 35-16 win over the 8-8 Bears … Runyan competed in all 16 games (no starts) this season.

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

Started at left tackle and played every offensive snap in the Panthers' 33-7 loss to the Saints, marking his first start since Sept. 20 … Schofield started three of the 11 outings he appeared in this year, starting the first two showdowns at left guard and then the regular-season finale at left tackle.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Placed on injured reserve with a foot issue and missed the club's 28-14 win over the Jets as a result … Uche missed seven tilts with injury this season, but compiled nine tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss in the nine affairs (one start) he took part in.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Logged one tackle and a punt return for three yards in the 1-15 Jaguars' 28-14 loss to the Colts … Watson saw the field in all 16 clashes (one start) and notched 24 tackles and one punt return for three yards.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started Jacksonville's 28-14 defeat to the Colts and posted nine tackles … Wilson begun all 12 contests he played in (missed four with a hamstring injury) and racked up 69 tackles, an interception he returned 48 yards in an Oct. 11 loss to Houston, one forced fumble, two tackles for loss and three passes defended.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Started the Patriots' 28-14 victory over the Jets (his first start since Nov. 29) and put together one of the best performances of his career, recording six tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and one pass defended … Winovich started nine of the 16 games he played in and registered 49 tackles, 5.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and two passes defended.

Chase Winovich ended the season on high note with 2 sacks today. He had a bit of an up and down season but he definitely improved this year and should be one of this team’s defensive stalwarts moving forward. #Patriots — Tim Amara (@TimAmara) January 4, 2021

Chase Winovich batted that pass on third down.



First drive coverage stats:



Dugger: 1-2, 8 yards

J. McCourty: 1-2, 10 yards

Jackson: 1-1, -1 yards

Winovich: batted pass — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 3, 2021

Chase Winovich's right hand is heavily taped. Almost looks like a mitten. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 3, 2021

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers

Earned his first starting assignment of the season in Pittsburgh's 24-22 loss at Cleveland, tallying two tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss … Wormley competed in 13 outings this season (one start, and missed three showdowns with a knee injury) and totaled eight tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is at it again: Chris Wormley gets a sack! pic.twitter.com/UFNpuW7SpB — KDKA (@KDKA) January 3, 2021