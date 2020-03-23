NFL's free agency period has seen two former Michigan Wolverines football players cash in in a big way with new clubs over the past several days — quarterback Tom Brady (1995-99) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (2011-15) with the Denver Broncos. Defensive end Chris Wormley (2012-16) was also traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, while wideout Devin Funchess (2012-14) is still looking to sign with a new team. Here's a complete update on former Wolverines on the move in the NFL:

Former Michigan Wolverines football and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was named the NFL MVP in 2007, 2010 and 2017. (AP Images)

Quarterback Tom Brady

Former Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Tom Brady was selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. (AP Images)

Brady has been the biggest story of the NFL's free agency season so far, signing a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, with up to $4.5 million more each year in incentives. Widely considered the best NFL player of all time, Brady spent the first 20 seasons of his pro career with the New England Patriots, completing 63.8 percent of his passes while throwing for 541 touchdowns and 74,571 yards, and grabbing six Super Bowls along the way. He is currently 42 years old, but will turn 43 on Aug. 3 just before the 2020 campaign kicks off. "There was no shortage of rumors swirling about Tom Brady's crown as he entered NFL free agency for the first time in 20 years," Patrik Walker of CBS Sports wrote today. "The 'will he, won't he' headlines were at absolute fever pitch from the moment the New England Patriots felt the sting of playoff upset at the hands of the Tennessee Titans, and several teams then emerged as likely landing spots for the six-time Super Bowl winner. "In the end, it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who wooed him away, but did Brady really have two non-negotiable demands -- control over the roster and being part of play-calling decisions -- for any club attempting to sign him? "It's now been revealed Brady never demanded the Buccaneers give him control in any way over the roster, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, mostly because it's a given coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht would work with him to build the team that best fits his style of play. "So what exactly did Brady ask for? "Having seemingly more power than virtually anyone in the history of NFL free agency and teams willing to bend and allow him to have his way, Brady wanted only the phone numbers of every player on the roster. "That's it. Nothing more. Well, that and a seventh Super Bowl win, but the Bucs are working on making that one happen as well."

Cornerback/Safety Blake Countess

Former Michigan Wolverines football cornerback Blake Countess was a sixth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. (AP Images)

He was released by the New York Jets on March 11 and is now a free agent in search of a new home. Countess appeared in all 16 games with the Los Angeles Rams in both 2017 and 2018, but was waived in May of 2019 and claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles a day later. The Eagles released him before the 2019 campaign began, and he was signed by the Jets in October and appeared in six games with them, but did not post any statistics.

Wide Receiver Devin Funchess

Former Michigan Wolverines football wideout Devin Funchess was taken in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. (USA Today Sports Images)

He is currently a free agent, after signing a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts prior to the 2019 season but only playing in one game with the club before suffering a season-ending injury in the opener. Funchess' pro career got off to an outstanding start with the Carolina Panthers, hauling in at least 473 yards and 31 receptions in three of his first four seasons, before falling out of favor with the organization in his final year of 2018. A change of scenery with Indianapolis was expected to revitalize his career in 2019, but the aforementioned season-ending injury derailed those plans before they even got started. "After five NFL seasons and a couple of major injuries in recent years, it's hard to imagine Funchess as anything more than a depth receiver," Marcas Grant of NFL.com wrote on March 9. "Maybe the Colts totally remake their wide receiver room this offseason. Or maybe they try to see what they can get out of Funchess, considering he came with minimal financial risk last year. "It's likely Indy can sign him with even less risk this time around. It's worth a shot."

Offensive Lineman Graham Glasgow

Former Michigan Wolverines football offensive lineman Graham Glasgow was chosen in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. (USA Today Sports Images)

He signed a four-year $44 million contract with the Denver Broncos last Monday after spending the first four years of his NFL tenure with the Detroit Lions. Glasgow showed a tremendous amount of versatility in Detroit, starting 26 games at center with them, 18 at left guard and 14 at right guard, while playing in at least 15 contests in all four seasons. "It's a move that could instantly solidify the interior of the Broncos' offensive line," Aric DiLalla of DenverBroncos.com explained on Friday. "The former third-round pick has experience playing left guard, center and right guard — and he has missed just two games during his four-year career. "While playing right guard in 2019, Glasgow did not allow a sack and he had just three penalties enforced against him all season. "The previous year, Glasgow allowed just one sack as he saw extensive time at center. Glasgow's play also appears to be on the rise; he turned in his best season of his career in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. "With [former Denver center] Connor McGovern reportedly agreeing to terms with the Jets, it's too early to project whether Glasgow will slot in at center or right guard for the Broncos. "As the team approaches the second wave of free agency and the draft, they could choose to add at either position. "Already clear, though, is that the Broncos have reportedly added a player that was perhaps the top interior lineman on the open market."

Defensive end Chris Wormley

Former Michigan Wolverines football defensive lineman Chris Wormley was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. (USA Today Sports Images)