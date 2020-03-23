Tom Brady, Graham Glasgow Cash In During NFL's Free Agency Period
NFL's free agency period has seen two former Michigan Wolverines football players cash in in a big way with new clubs over the past several days — quarterback Tom Brady (1995-99) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (2011-15) with the Denver Broncos.
Defensive end Chris Wormley (2012-16) was also traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, while wideout Devin Funchess (2012-14) is still looking to sign with a new team.
Here's a complete update on former Wolverines on the move in the NFL:
Quarterback Tom Brady
Brady has been the biggest story of the NFL's free agency season so far, signing a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, with up to $4.5 million more each year in incentives.
Widely considered the best NFL player of all time, Brady spent the first 20 seasons of his pro career with the New England Patriots, completing 63.8 percent of his passes while throwing for 541 touchdowns and 74,571 yards, and grabbing six Super Bowls along the way.
He is currently 42 years old, but will turn 43 on Aug. 3 just before the 2020 campaign kicks off.
"There was no shortage of rumors swirling about Tom Brady's crown as he entered NFL free agency for the first time in 20 years," Patrik Walker of CBS Sports wrote today.
"The 'will he, won't he' headlines were at absolute fever pitch from the moment the New England Patriots felt the sting of playoff upset at the hands of the Tennessee Titans, and several teams then emerged as likely landing spots for the six-time Super Bowl winner.
"In the end, it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who wooed him away, but did Brady really have two non-negotiable demands -- control over the roster and being part of play-calling decisions -- for any club attempting to sign him?
"It's now been revealed Brady never demanded the Buccaneers give him control in any way over the roster, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, mostly because it's a given coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht would work with him to build the team that best fits his style of play.
"So what exactly did Brady ask for?
"Having seemingly more power than virtually anyone in the history of NFL free agency and teams willing to bend and allow him to have his way, Brady wanted only the phone numbers of every player on the roster.
"That's it. Nothing more. Well, that and a seventh Super Bowl win, but the Bucs are working on making that one happen as well."
Cornerback/Safety Blake Countess
He was released by the New York Jets on March 11 and is now a free agent in search of a new home.
Countess appeared in all 16 games with the Los Angeles Rams in both 2017 and 2018, but was waived in May of 2019 and claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles a day later.
The Eagles released him before the 2019 campaign began, and he was signed by the Jets in October and appeared in six games with them, but did not post any statistics.
Wide Receiver Devin Funchess
He is currently a free agent, after signing a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts prior to the 2019 season but only playing in one game with the club before suffering a season-ending injury in the opener.
Funchess' pro career got off to an outstanding start with the Carolina Panthers, hauling in at least 473 yards and 31 receptions in three of his first four seasons, before falling out of favor with the organization in his final year of 2018.
A change of scenery with Indianapolis was expected to revitalize his career in 2019, but the aforementioned season-ending injury derailed those plans before they even got started.
"After five NFL seasons and a couple of major injuries in recent years, it's hard to imagine Funchess as anything more than a depth receiver," Marcas Grant of NFL.com wrote on March 9.
"Maybe the Colts totally remake their wide receiver room this offseason. Or maybe they try to see what they can get out of Funchess, considering he came with minimal financial risk last year.
"It's likely Indy can sign him with even less risk this time around. It's worth a shot."
Offensive Lineman Graham Glasgow
He signed a four-year $44 million contract with the Denver Broncos last Monday after spending the first four years of his NFL tenure with the Detroit Lions.
Glasgow showed a tremendous amount of versatility in Detroit, starting 26 games at center with them, 18 at left guard and 14 at right guard, while playing in at least 15 contests in all four seasons.
"It's a move that could instantly solidify the interior of the Broncos' offensive line," Aric DiLalla of DenverBroncos.com explained on Friday.
"The former third-round pick has experience playing left guard, center and right guard — and he has missed just two games during his four-year career.
"While playing right guard in 2019, Glasgow did not allow a sack and he had just three penalties enforced against him all season.
"The previous year, Glasgow allowed just one sack as he saw extensive time at center. Glasgow's play also appears to be on the rise; he turned in his best season of his career in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus.
"With [former Denver center] Connor McGovern reportedly agreeing to terms with the Jets, it's too early to project whether Glasgow will slot in at center or right guard for the Broncos.
"As the team approaches the second wave of free agency and the draft, they could choose to add at either position.
"Already clear, though, is that the Broncos have reportedly added a player that was perhaps the top interior lineman on the open market."
Defensive end Chris Wormley
He was traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday in exchange for a 2021 first-round draft pick, in what was just the second-ever trade between the AFC North rivals.
Wormley had been a regular on the Ravens' defensive line rotation in his first three years in the NFL, playing in all 16 games each of the last two seasons.
He posted a moderate stat line of 54 tackles, 2.5 sacks and seven passes defended during his time in Baltimore.
"Chris Wormley was a guy the Steelers had an interest in coming out of the 2017 NFL Draft," Tommy Jaggi of Still Curtain noted yesterday.
"Though he was an older prospect, he fit the bill of what Pittsburgh typically looks for in their 5-techniques.
"At 6'5" and 300 pounds with 34 1/8" arms, Wormley was long, strong, and athletic. When the chance arose for Pittsburgh to make a move for him this offseason, they executed it – at the cost of simple day-three pick swap next season.
"It was the first time the Steelers have traded with the Baltimore Ravens since 1998, according to NBC Sports.
"While the trade for the athletic defensive lineman comes with little risk on the part of Pittsburgh, it makes us wonder how the Steelers intend to use him.
"Wormley’s size, length, and athletic makeup suggest that he is best suited as a 5-technique in a base 3-4 defense or a 1-technique in Pittsburgh’s sub-packages."
