After announcing he would not return to the New England Patriots Tuesday, 42-year-old former Michigan quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has made it official, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday morning. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Brady's deal is for two years. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has indicated the deal is worth roughly $30M per year.

The 20-year NFL veteran and sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, in addition to winning six Super Bowls and appearing in nine, won 17 division titles and posted 219 career victories as a starting quarterback (most all-time) with the Patriots. He has been named to 14 Pro Bowls, and is a two-time NFL MVP and four-time Super Bowl MVP.

"Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates," Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht, who was a member of the Patriots' scouting staff when Brady was drafted, said in a statement. "I've known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has. He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organization."

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, known for his offensive prowess, is excited for the opportunity to work with Brady in pursuit of championships.

"Tom is the most successful quarterback in the history of our league, but what makes him so special is his ability to make those around him better," Arians said in a statement. "I have had the privilege to work with some of the best passers in our game, and the characteristics they all possessed were the ability to lead and get the best out of their teammates. Tom is no different. He is a proven winner who will provide the leadership, accountability and work ethic necessary to lead us to our goal of winning another championship."

Brady is ready to get to work for his new franchise, saying he's looking forward to the opportunity to prove himself once again.

"Excited, humble and hungry," Brady said in an Instagram post. "If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that ...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work!"