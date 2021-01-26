Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is headed to yet another Super Bowl, after leading his squad to a thrilling 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers this past weekend in the NFC Championship game. The Super Bowl will be the 10th of Brady's career, with the 43-year old signal-caller having compiled a 6-3 record in his previous nine. Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, meanwhile, also turned in an impressive two-sack performance in a win over the Buffalo Bills while helping lead his club to the Super Bowl for a second straight year. The complete list of Wolverines who participated in Championship Sunday this past weekend is below.

Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spent the first portion of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. (AP Images)

OL Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Was on the field for just four special teams snaps in the Packers' 31-26 loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship this past weekend … Braden appeared in both of Green Bay's playoff affairs on special teams, but never saw the field on offense … He also participated in four clashes off the bench in the regular season after spending the majority of the year on the Packers' practice squad.

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Completed 20 of his 36 passes (55.5 percent) for 280 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in the Buccaneers' 31-26 triumph at Green Bay in the NFC Championship game, and will next square off with the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl … In three postseason contests so far this year, Brady has connected on 55 percent of his throws for 860 yards, seven touchdowns and three picks … He finished the regular season with a 65.7 completion percentage, 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions … Brady's 40 scoring tosses were tied for the second most in the NFL, while his 4,633 yards checked in third.

My goodness. Tom Brady is NOT PLAYING AROUND. pic.twitter.com/UHwGtU3Yrb — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 24, 2021

Father before everything.@TomBrady celebrated Super Bowl #10 with his #1 fan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ff0GXPaOt7 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 25, 2021

"Who would have thought, a home Super Bowl for us... but we did it!"



- @Buccaneers QB @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/jMAAfW80sg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 24, 2021

TOM BRADY IS GOING BACK TO THE SUPER BOWL 🐐 @TomBrady @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/DJrAuIBT2H — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 24, 2021

With his appearance in Super Bowl 55, Tom Brady will have played in 18.2% of all Super Bowl games. 😲 pic.twitter.com/kYEH7vwjEZ — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) January 26, 2021

Tom Brady showing up in the Super Bowl every year like pic.twitter.com/xwZUdo7W5v — ᴊᴡᴇᴘᴘ (@JWepp) January 24, 2021

“My greatest accomplishment was being named team captain”



Never doubt Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/cPSdEFeEHF — SAVAGE BOSTON🍀 (@SavageBoston) January 26, 2021

Tom Brady Has as many Super Bowl appearances (10) as



Aaron Rodgers

Drew Brees

Joe Montana and

Peyton Manning



COMBINED.



But he’s washed 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RrClnSktmG — SAVAGE BOSTON🍀 (@SavageBoston) January 26, 2021

- Backup on a winless freshman high school team

- Under the radar recruit

- 7th stringer as freshman at Michigan

- 6th round pick

- 3rd stringer as rookie

- 6x Super Bowl champ

- #StillHere pic.twitter.com/tp6WvWUBOL — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 26, 2021

Tom Brady started his playoff career by going 14-3.



Then he went 5-5 in his next 10.



Then he went 14-3 again. — Tom Brady Facts (@TB_Facts) January 26, 2021

Just in case you were wondering if @TomBrady knew, back in 1999, what he knows now...I’d say he does! pic.twitter.com/GEZkUDEAPX — Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) January 26, 2021

Tom E. Curran: Patriots letting Tom Brady go was "monumentally stupid" https://t.co/91NYME30iJ — Jay Flannelly (@jflannez19) January 26, 2021

Tom Brady has a better winning percentage in playoff games where he throws 2+ INT's than Aaron Rodgers does in playoff games where he throws 3+ TDs. — Barry McCockiner (@UltraWeedHater) January 26, 2021

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

Charlton was put on the injured reserve list Nov. 20 with a lower-leg fracture and missed the rest of the team's campaign, including each of the Chiefs' two postseason games so far … Prior to the injury, he saw time in seven outings (no starts) and accumulated seven tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Put on an impressive performance in Kansas City's 38-24 AFC Championship win over the Bills, compiling three tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss … Clark has started each of the Chiefs' two postseason showdowns and has logged five tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss … He also started 15 of the club's 16 regular-season tilts (was rested in the team's final affair) and notched 29 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss, two passes defended and a 14-yard fumble recovery.

DOWN GOES ALLEN! Frank Clark is able to get his second sack of the ball game! pic.twitter.com/umFvPlhHzq — Crossfire Sports Media (@MediaCrossfire) January 25, 2021

Chiefs Defensive Standouts



🔹 Frank Clark: 3 pressures (t-team high), has finished with multiple pressures in 8 of his last 9 games (2 such games over first 8)



🔹 Juan Thornhill: 5 targets as nearest defender, 1 rec, 6 yards allowed (60% tight window)#BUFvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 25, 2021

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Saw action off the bench in the Chiefs' 38-24 triumph over the Bills and posted one tackle … Danna has now received playing time in both of Kansas City's playoff clashes as a backup and has racked up three tackles … He also participated in 13 regular-season contests (one start) and recorded 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Registered two tackles off the bench in Green Bay's 31-26 loss to the Buccaneers … Gary received playing time in both of the Packers' postseason games as a backup, tallying five tackles, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss … He also started four of the 15 regular-season outings he participated in, totaling 34 tackles, five sacks, five tackles for loss, one pass defended and one fumble recovery for one yard.

🤝🏾Thank you to everyone who supported us on this journey.



Didn't go the way we liked, but that's not because we didn't want it badly.



Taste is bitter, still hungry though & we gotta work to eat.#PutCheeseOnEverything 🧀 🍽#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/d4uOjLHwHr — Rashan Gary ® (@RashanAGary) January 25, 2021

Rashan Gary has been all over the field! — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) January 24, 2021

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Did not see the field in the Chiefs' 38-24 AFC Championship win over the Bills … Henne has played in one of Kansas City's two postseason showdowns, completing six of his eight passes (75 percent) for 66 yards with no touchdowns and a pick, while also rushing twice for 12 yards … He also received playing time in three regular-season tilts (one start) and completed 28 of his 38 passes (73.6 percent) for 248 yards, two touchdowns and no picks, while scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown.

Super Bowl is set: Tom Brady and the @Buccaneers vs. Chad Henne and the @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/srjk5Dki4D — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 25, 2021

Michigan will have 2 QBs in Super Bowl LV



Tom Brady (Class of ‘99)

Chad Henne (Class of ‘07)



QBU. Great job Harbaugh. — Pete Provolone (@PeteProvolone) January 25, 2021

OL Patrick Omameh, Kansas City Chiefs

Resides on the Chiefs' practice squad and was not promoted to the active roster for either of Kansas City's two postseason affairs … Omameh started one of the seven regular-season clashes he participated in, with six of his appearances coming as a member of the Raiders … He was waived by Las Vegas Dec. 14, claimed by the Saints Dec. 15, and then signed by Kansas City Dec. 26 after never having competed in a contest with New Orleans.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers