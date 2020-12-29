Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady put on a performance for the ages in his club's 47-7 drubbing of Detroit this past weekend, throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns … in the first half. Plenty of other Michigan Men made headlines as well, including New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche, who earned the first start of his pro career in Monday night's loss to Buffalo. The complete list of Wolverines in the NFL is below.

Former Michigan Wolverines football and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spent the first portion of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. (USA Today Sports Images)

OL Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Resides on the 12-3 Packers' practice squad and did not play in the club's 40-14 win over the 10-5 Titans Sunday night … Braden has appeared in three affairs off the bench this season.

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Completed 22 of his 27 passes for 348 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in Tampa Bay's 47-7 victory at 5-10 Detroit … Brady is connecting on 65.9 percent of his throws on the year for 4,234 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 picks … His 4,234 yards and 36 scoring tosses are each the fourth most in the NFL this season.

Noodle arm Tom Brady finds washed up Gronk for the 33 yard TOUCHDOWN! #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/caKOODZtpM — Tompa Brady (@Tommy6Rings) December 26, 2020

Tom Brady’s touchdown pass to his roommate Antonio Brown #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/VEXD5qcxuq — Tompa Brady (@Tommy6Rings) December 26, 2020

Tom Brady threw for 668 yards and 6 touchdowns over a 4 quarter period (2nd half last week at Falcons, 1st half today vs Lions).



According to @EliasSports Brady is the 1st player over the last 40 years with 600+ passing yards over a 4-quarter span pic.twitter.com/kldqB6ETzU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 26, 2020

Tom Brady has 131 Pass TD since turning 40.



To put that in perspective, here are CAREER Pass TD totals from some longtime NFL QBs



▪️ Aaron Brooks 129

▪️ Marc Bulger 126

▪️ Mark Rypien 123

▪️ Chad Pennington 110

▪️ Sam Bradford 103



*includes playoffs pic.twitter.com/XKvIEF5dC4 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 27, 2020

Good morning.



Tom Brady was 6-8 on throws of 20+ air yards yesterday, for 174 yards & 3 TDs



Since Week 11 when humans declared him unfit to throw the ball downfield, Brady is 15-24 on 20+ air yards throws for 505 yards & 6 TDs. All of those are the top marks in NFL in that span — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) December 27, 2020

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

Played a career-high 14 offensive snaps in the Ravens' 27-13 win over the Giants … Bredeson has appeared in nine clashes off the bench, seeing time on both offense and special teams.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tore his ACL in a 38-7 victory over Cleveland Oct. 18 and is out for the rest of the year … Prior to the injury, Bush had started five contests and accumulated 26 tackles, one sack and three passes defended … His 26 tackles were the second most on the team at the time of his injury.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Placed on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury Nov. 3 … Butt had started one of the five games he'd played in (missed 10 outings with the aforementioned ailment), compiling two receptions for five yards.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

Was put on the injured reserve list Nov. 20 with a lower-leg fracture … Prior to the injury, Charlton had seen time in seven showdowns (no starts) and had logged seven tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble for the 14-1 Chiefs.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started and notched two tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss in the Chiefs' 17-14 triumph over the 4-11 Falcons … Clark has started all 15 tilts and has posted 29 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss, two passes defended and a 14-yard fumble recovery.

Pro Bowl edge rusher Frank Clark with the game-sealing sack to give the #Chiefs the No. 1 seed.



Keep your energy. — BJ Kissel (@LetItFlyBJ) December 27, 2020

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Started and played every offensive snap in the Cardinals' 20-12 loss to the 6-9 49ers … Cole has started all 13 affairs he has appeared in this season, missing two with a hamstring injury.

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Racked up one tackle off the bench in the 14-1 Chiefs' 17-14 win over Atlanta … Danna has received playing time in 12 clashes (no starts), recording 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss.

WR Amara Darboh, Carolina Panthers

Signed to the Carolina Panthers' practice squad Dec. 11 after being released from the Steelers' practice squad Oct. 26 … Darboh has not appeared in a contest with either team this season.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after 12-3 Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Registered a season-high five tackles off the bench in the 12-3 Packers' 40-14 victory over the Titans … Gary has started four of the 14 games he has appeared in, tallying 29 tackles, five sacks, four tackles for loss and a pass defended.

Rashan Gary posted a career high grade of 90.7 as the #Packers highest graded defensive player against Tennessee.



Gary had (6) total pressures and a career best (4) stops. pic.twitter.com/A9Pkllmar5 — PFF GB Packers (@PFF_Packers) December 28, 2020

Rashan Gary had a pressure % of 46%. That's about as dominant as I've ever seen. — Pack Daddy | Packernet Podcast (@Pack_Daddy) December 28, 2020

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Placed on injured reserve Nov. 23 with a left knee sprain and there is no timetable for his return … Prior to the injury, Gentry had started one of the two outings he'd competed in, but didn't total any statistics.

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

Started and played every offensive snap in the Broncos' 19-16 loss to the 6-9 Chargers … Glasgow has started all 12 showdowns he has taken part in, sitting out two while on the coronavirus list and one with a foot injury.

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Is on the coronavirus list and missed the 10-5 Colts' 28-24 loss at 12-3 Pittsburgh as a result, marking the third straight tilt he'd missed … Glasgow has seen the field on special teams in 12 of Indianapolis' 15 affairs (no action on defense yet), accumulating nine tackles and a blocked punt.

DT Ryan Glasgow, New Orleans Saints

Resides on the 11-4 Saints' practice squad … Glasgow was signed by New Orleans Nov. 17 after being released by New England Nov. 10, and has competed in two clashes with the former, compiling three tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started and logged three tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss in the Eagles' 37-17 loss to the 6-9 Cowboys … The sack was his first since Nov. 1 … Graham has started all 15 contests for Philadelphia and has notched 45 tackles, eight sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery … His 13 tackles for loss are tied for the 15th most in the NFL and his eight sacks are deadlocked for 17th.

“I love being here”



“If it’s a rebuild, I’m gonna make sure I bring my positive energy”



-Brandon Graham on possibly rebuilding. He will be 33 next yearhttps://t.co/WcxoErd4ak — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 29, 2020

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Did not see the field in Kansas City's 17-14 win over Atlanta … Henne has received playing time in two games and has completed five of his six passes for 30 yards, while also scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown.

DT Willie Henry, Houston Texans

Signed by the Houston Texans' practice squad Dec. 22 after getting released from the 49ers' practice unit Dec. 15 … Henry has not appeared in an outing with either club this season.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Was placed on the injured reserve list Oct. 21 with a back injury … Hill has been limited to just two showdowns due to the ailment, posting 10 tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

CB Lavert Hill, Philadelphia Eagles

Signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad Dec. 8 after Kansas City released him from their same unit Nov. 24 … Hill has not competed in a tilt with either club this year.

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Started at linebacker for the second straight week and racked up three tackles in Washington's 20-13 loss to the 5-10 Panthers … Hudson has competed in all 15 affairs (two starts) and has recorded 14 tackles and two tackles for loss, including a fake punt he sniffed out and stopped in the club's Thanksgiving win at Dallas.

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

Started for the third consecutive week in the Raiders' 26-25 loss to the Dolphins, and registered two tackles … Hurst has started three of the 11 clashes he's participated in (missed three with an ankle sprain and one with coronavirus) and has tallied 27 tackles, half a sack, one pass defended and one tackle for loss.

Carl Nassib will get credit for this sack but need to also credit DT Mo Hurst. Hurst shows quick get off, keeps pad level low working hard into B gap on the T-E stunt. Nassib has free path to the QB.#Raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/5em2o7SVJl — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) December 28, 2020

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Tore his ACL in an Oct. 18 victory over the Texans and is out for the year … Prior to the setback, Lewan had started all five contests at left tackle for the 10-5 Titans.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Started the Cowboys' 37-17 blowout of the Eagles and totaled six tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss … Lewis has started 12 of the 14 games he has appeared in (missed the season opener with an ankle injury) and has accumulated 56 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two passes defended, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Jourdan Lewis has had the best season out of the DB's @JC1053 — SHAWN C. (@coocalmcollectd) December 27, 2020

I know he gets a lot of hate, but Jourdan Lewis has come to play these last few weeks. Showing the promise he had his rookie year. — Massey (@TheJAMassey) December 26, 2020

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Saw the field on both defense and special teams in the Rams' 20-9 loss to the Seahawks, but didn't compile any stats … Long has started one of the 15 outings he's competed in and has logged seven tackles.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Is on the 7-8 Raiders' practice squad and has not appeared in a showdown this season.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

Saw action on both offense and special teams in the Cowboys' 37-17 blowout of Philadelphia, but didn't notch any stats … McKeon has received playing time in 13 of Dallas’ 15 tilts, but has yet to post any statistics.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Played solely on special teams in the Vikings' 52-33 setback against the Saints, but didn't rack up any stats … Metellus has competed in 14 of the team's 15 affairs and has recorded nine tackles and two fumble recoveries.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Returned to action in the Seahawks' 20-9 victory over the Rams, registering two tackles off the bench … It was Mone's first time seeing the field since Nov. 8, having been on the injured reserve since Nov. 14 with an ankle sprain … He has competed in nine clashes as a backup, tallying nine tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and a forced safety.

OL Patrick Omameh, Kansas City Chiefs

Was waived by the Saints Dec. 24 and signed to the Chiefs' practice squad Dec. 26, which is where he currently resides … Kansas City is the third organization he has been with this season … Omameh participated in six contests as a backup with the 7-8 Raiders but was waived by the club Dec. 14, before being claimed off waivers by the Saints Dec. 15 … He never appeared in an outing with New Orleans.

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Started and played every offensive snap in the Patriots' 38-9 loss to the Bills … Onwenu has begun all 15 clashes, with his starting assignments coming at three different spots on the offensive line — 12 at right tackle, two at left guard and one at right guard.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Placed on the coronavirus list Dec. 27 and missed the club's 23-16 loss to the Jets as a result … Peoples-Jones has started two of the 11 showdowns he's participated in, hauling in 13 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in Cleveland’s Oct. 25 victory over the Bengals … Is also averaging 4.6 yards on 16 punt returns and 21.1 yards on 18 kicks brought back.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Started the Giants' 27-13 loss to Baltimore and totaled six tackles and six yards on one punt return … Peppers has earned the starting nod in 13 of the 14 tilts he's played in (missed one with a low-ankle sprain), accumulating 83 tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, one interception he returned six yards, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble … Is also averaging 11.4 yards on 13 punt returns … His 83 tackles are the third most on the team.

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Started for the second straight week and played every offensive snap in the Saints' 52-33 triumph over the Vikings … Ruiz has begun nine of the 14 affairs he's participated in, with each of his starting assignments coming at right guard.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Competed on both offense and special teams in the 12-3 Packers' 40-14 blowout of the 10-5 Titans … Runyan has competed in all 15 clashes (no starts) this season.

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

Played 25 offensive snaps off the bench in Carolina's 20-13 win at Washington, marking the most action he'd seen on that side of the ball since Nov. 22 … Schofield has competed in 10 of the 5-10 Panthers' 15 contests, starting the first two outings at left guard before getting benched prior to the club's Sept. 27 showdown against the Chargers … Has taken on a backup role ever since.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Earned his first start of the year in New England's 38-9 loss to Buffalo and posted two tackles … Uche missed the club's first six affairs with an ankle injury, but has proceeded to play in the ensuing nine (one start) to tally nine tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.

Josh Uche gets the start as an off-the-ball linebacker. We haven't seen him much in that role this season. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 29, 2020

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo was very complimentary of Josh Uche's ability as a pass rusher. Says the next step for Uche is becoming a true three down player. — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) December 26, 2020

Jerod Mayo just pulled Terez Hall and Josh Uche aside for some last-minute instruction. Both figure to play significant roles tonight. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 29, 2020

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Compiled one tackle off the bench in Jacksonville's 41-17 loss to the 8-7 Bears … Watson has seen the field in all 15 tilts (one start) and has logged 24 tackles.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started the Jaguars' 41-17 loss to the Bears and notched one tackle and a pass defended … Wilson has begun all 11 affairs he's played in (missed four with a hamstring injury) and has posted 60 tackles, an interception he returned 48 yards in an Oct. 11 loss to Houston, one forced fumble, two tackles for loss and three passes defended.

Trubisky almost gets picked again. This time its Jarrod Wilson, he makes a good decision, goes to the ball, gets the first but couldnt pull it in. pic.twitter.com/J4eIUqjvPs — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 27, 2020

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Compiled three tackles off the bench in the Patriots' 38-9 loss to the Bills … Winovich has started eight of the 15 games he's played in and has tallied 43 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and a pass defended.

Chase Winovich. High motor player. Gym rat. First guy in, last guy out. Coach's kid. Scrappy. Comp: Wes Welker. — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 29, 2020

Josh Allen has to throw the first down pass into the ground with Chase Winovich in his face. Allen finds Diggs on second down and Buffalo has it near midfield. — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) December 29, 2020

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers