Team 145 for Michigan Football is starting to take shape.

With the transfer portal window closed for everyone but grad transfers and the NFL declaration deadline passed, we now know who has left and stayed for 2024.

Michigan could still address some needs in the transfer portal, but this is how the depth chart currently projects weeks before spring camp.

Who are the projected starters? Where could Michigan look in the portal? Who are the breakout candidates in 2024?

Here is the too-early Michigan Football depth chart for the defense and questions for each position group.