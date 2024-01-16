Advertisement
Too Early 2024 Michigan Football Defense Depth Chart

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Team 145 for Michigan Football is starting to take shape.

With the transfer portal window closed for everyone but grad transfers and the NFL declaration deadline passed, we now know who has left and stayed for 2024.

Michigan could still address some needs in the transfer portal, but this is how the depth chart currently projects weeks before spring camp.

Who are the projected starters? Where could Michigan look in the portal? Who are the breakout candidates in 2024?

Here is the too-early Michigan Football depth chart for the defense and questions for each position group.

EDGE
DEPTH PLAYER

Strong Side Starter

Derrick Moore

Weak Side Starter

Josaiah Stewart

SS Backup

Enow Etta or Cam Brandt

Rush Backup

TJ Guy or Kechaun Bennett

Depth

Tyler McLaurin, Aymeric Koumba, Breeon Ishmail, Devon Baxter, Dominic Nichols, Lugard Edokpayi
How good can the duo of Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart be? Who will earn a spot in the rotation among the group of young players and veterans? Will any of the freshmen have breakout campaigns?

DEFENSIVE TACKLE
DEPTH PLAYER

NT Starter

Kenneth Grant

3T Starter

Mason Graham

5T Starter

Rayshaun Benny

Rotation

Trey Pierce, Ike Iwunnah, Reece Atteberry

Depth

Brooks Bahr, Alessandro Lorenzetti, Owen Wafle, Ted Hammond, Deyvid Palepale, Manuel Biegel

Will Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham be the best defensive tackle duo in the nation? Can Rayshaun Benny be consistent enough to replace Kris Jenkins? Who among the loaded group of sophomores and freshmen can crack the two-deep?

LINEBACKER
DEPTH PLAYER

MIKE Starter

Jaishawn Barham

WILL Starter

Ernest Hausmann

MIKE Backup

Jimmy Rolder

WILL Backup

Jaydon Hood

Depth

Micah Pollard, Semaj Bridgeman, Hayden Moore, Jason Hewlett, Jeremiah Beasley, Cole Sullivan, Mason Curtis

Can the duo of Jaishawn Barham and Ernest Hausmann replace Colson and Barrett, and who will be the group's leader? Are Jimmy Rolder and Jaydon Hood ready to be contributors? Two straight loaded recruiting classes at linebacker, is there a breakout star in the group?

CORNERBACK
DEPTH PLAYER

CB1

Will Johnson

CB2

Ja'Den McBurrows OR DJ Waller OR Jyaire Hill

Nickel

Keon Sabb

Backups

Kody Jones, Myles Pollard,

Depth

Jo'Ziah Edmond, Jeremiah Lowe, Jacob Oden

Who starts opposite Will Johnson? With a loaded safety group, does Michigan move its best cover safety to nickel with Keon Sabb? Who breaks through between DJ Waller and Jyaire Hill? Will Michigan continue to look at the portal for a nickel hybrid?

SAFETY
DEPTH PLAYER

FS Starter

Rod Moore

SS Starter

Makari Paige

FS Backup

Quinten Johnson OR Zeke Berry

SS Backup

Keon Sabb OR Brandyn Hillman

Depth

Cristian Dixon, Jaden Smith

We still don’t know if Quinten Johnson will return. How good can Rod Moore and Makari Paige be in their third straight season starting together? Will Keon Sabb stay in safety rotation or move to Nickel? Can Zeke Berry have his breakout season? Will Brandyn Hillman crack the rotation?

---

