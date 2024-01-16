Too Early 2024 Michigan Football Offense Depth Chart
Team 145 for Michigan Football is starting to take shape.
With the transfer portal window closed for everyone but grad transfers and the NFL declaration deadline passed, we now know who has left and stayed for 2024.
Michigan could still address some needs in the transfer portal, but this is how the depth chart currently projects weeks before spring camp.
Who are the projected starters? Where could Michigan look in the portal? Who are the breakout candidates in 2024?
ALSO READ: Too Early Michigan Football Defense Depth Chart
Here is the too-early Michigan Football depth chart for the offense and questions for each position group.
|DEPTH
|PLAYER
|
Starter
|
Alex Orji or Jayden Denegal
|
Backup
|
Davis Warren
|
Depth
|
Jadyn Davis
Who replaces JJ McCarthy at quarterback? Will Michigan add a veteran in the transfer portal? Will freshman Jadyn Davis be a part of the competition?
|DEPTH
|PLAYER
|
Starter
|
Donovan Edwards
|
Starter
|
Kalel Mullings
|
Rotation
|
Benjamin Hall
|
Spell
|
Cole Cabana
|
Depth
|
Jordan Marshall, Micah Ka'apana, Tavierre Dunlap
Can Donovan Edwards become consistent as RB1? Will Kalel Mullings get significant carries, arguably RB1? Who is the breakout RB in 2024, Hall, Cabana, Marshall? Could Cabana get reps at WR?
|DEPTH
|PLAYER
|
X Starter
|
Fred Moore
|
Z Starter
|
Tyler Morris
|
Slot Starter
|
Semaj Morgan
|
Rotation
|
Karmello English, Peyton O'Leary, I'Marion Stewart
|
Depth
|
Eamonn Dennis, Kendrick Bell, Channing Goodwin
Are Tyler Morris and Semaj Morgan ready to lead the wide receivers? Can Fred Moore be WR-X or will Michigan continue to search in the transfer portal? Is it finally Peyton O'Leary SZN?
|DEPTH
|PLAYER
|
Starter
|
Colston Loveland
|
Starter
|
Marlin Klein
|
H-Back
|
Max Bredeson
|
Rotation
|
Deakon Tonielli
|
Depth
|
Zack Marshall, Brady Preiskorn, Hogan Hansen
How good can Colston Loveland be in 2024? Will there be a bigger role for Max Bredeson? Will Marlin Klein step up as TE2? Is there a breakout freshman star among Brady Prieskorn and Hogan Hansen?
|DEPTH
|PLAYER
|
LT Starter
|
Myles Hinton
|
LG Starter
|
Giovanni El-Hadi
|
C Starter
|
Greg Crippen or Raheem Anderson
|
RG Starter
|
Josh Priebe
|
RT Starter
|
Andrew Gentry OR Jeff Persi
|
Tackle Depth
|
Tristan Bounds, Andrew Sprague, Connor Jones, Evan Link, Ben Roebuck
|
Guard Depth
|
Amir Herring, Dominick Giudice, Nathan Efobi, Blake Frazier, Luke Hamilton
|
Center Depth
|
Jake Guarnera
Can Myles Hinton become a consistent starting tackle? Will Michigan look to the portal for tackle help? Can Giovanni El-Hadi and Josh Priebe replace Zinter and Keegan? Who starts at center? Which young OL will break the two-deep?
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram