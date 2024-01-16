Advertisement
Too Early 2024 Michigan Football Offense Depth Chart

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Team 145 for Michigan Football is starting to take shape.

With the transfer portal window closed for everyone but grad transfers and the NFL declaration deadline passed, we now know who has left and stayed for 2024.

Michigan could still address some needs in the transfer portal, but this is how the depth chart currently projects weeks before spring camp.

Who are the projected starters? Where could Michigan look in the portal? Who are the breakout candidates in 2024?

ALSO READ: Too Early Michigan Football Defense Depth Chart

Here is the too-early Michigan Football depth chart for the offense and questions for each position group.

QUARTERBACK
DEPTH PLAYER

Starter

Alex Orji or Jayden Denegal

Backup

Davis Warren

Depth

Jadyn Davis
Who replaces JJ McCarthy at quarterback? Will Michigan add a veteran in the transfer portal? Will freshman Jadyn Davis be a part of the competition?

RUNNING BACK
DEPTH PLAYER

Starter

Donovan Edwards

Starter

Kalel Mullings

Rotation

Benjamin Hall

Spell

Cole Cabana

Depth

Jordan Marshall, Micah Ka'apana, Tavierre Dunlap

Can Donovan Edwards become consistent as RB1? Will Kalel Mullings get significant carries, arguably RB1? Who is the breakout RB in 2024, Hall, Cabana, Marshall? Could Cabana get reps at WR?

WIDE RECEIVER
DEPTH PLAYER

X Starter

Fred Moore

Z Starter

Tyler Morris

Slot Starter

Semaj Morgan

Rotation

Karmello English, Peyton O'Leary, I'Marion Stewart

Depth

Eamonn Dennis, Kendrick Bell, Channing Goodwin

Are Tyler Morris and Semaj Morgan ready to lead the wide receivers? Can Fred Moore be WR-X or will Michigan continue to search in the transfer portal? Is it finally Peyton O'Leary SZN?

TIGHT END
DEPTH PLAYER

Starter

Colston Loveland

Starter

Marlin Klein

H-Back

Max Bredeson

Rotation

Deakon Tonielli

Depth

Zack Marshall, Brady Preiskorn, Hogan Hansen

How good can Colston Loveland be in 2024? Will there be a bigger role for Max Bredeson? Will Marlin Klein step up as TE2? Is there a breakout freshman star among Brady Prieskorn and Hogan Hansen?

OFFENSIVE LINE
DEPTH PLAYER

LT Starter

Myles Hinton

LG Starter

Giovanni El-Hadi

C Starter

Greg Crippen or Raheem Anderson

RG Starter

Josh Priebe

RT Starter

Andrew Gentry OR Jeff Persi

Tackle Depth

Tristan Bounds, Andrew Sprague, Connor Jones, Evan Link, Ben Roebuck

Guard Depth

Amir Herring, Dominick Giudice, Nathan Efobi, Blake Frazier, Luke Hamilton

Center Depth

Jake Guarnera

Can Myles Hinton become a consistent starting tackle? Will Michigan look to the portal for tackle help? Can Giovanni El-Hadi and Josh Priebe replace Zinter and Keegan? Who starts at center? Which young OL will break the two-deep?

---

