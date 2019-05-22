Twitter Reacts To Michigan Hiring Juwan Howard
With the hiring of Juwan Howard, Twitter reacted positively the news of Michigan's next head coach.
Here's what notable people had to say about Howard:
〽️ICHIGAN... He has some unfinished business to tend to 🏅 @miamiheat We are eternally grateful for these past 9 seasons. Two Championships, Growth, Life Lessons and Unbreakable Bonds! We are HEAT LIFERS 🔥🔥🔥🔥— Jenine Howard (@J9Howard) May 22, 2019
Excited for this next chapter! Let’s get it!! #GOBLUE 〽️🏅〽️ pic.twitter.com/6wCYOq5Suj
Man I’m so pumped!!! Another one! https://t.co/bgZaIXypza— DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 22, 2019
Juwan Howard should be good hire @umichbball, especially because he’ll bring @MiamiHEAT culture of work ethic & toughness he learned from Pat Riley & Eric Spoelstra. He’ll likely get Bronny James & Zaire Wade. Beilein culture was great, too. Fab Five culture? Fun times but nah.— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) May 22, 2019
Congratulations Juwan “17” best of luck at Michigan— Micky Arison (@MickyArison) May 22, 2019
Congrats to Michigan basketball for hiring a great coach and person and one of their own in Juwan Howard. Wish he got a chance in the NBA.— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 22, 2019
New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard here at USA Basketball U16 training camp. His son Jett Howard is participating here. pic.twitter.com/iyOPHpW5Rt— Justin Young (@JustinDYoung) May 22, 2019
Congrats to Michigan on hiring Juwan Howard. I say congrats to Michigan first because they are lucky to have Juwan!! For so many yes in Chicago we came up under Juwan and he always set a great example of how to be a true pro on/off the floor and always have back in the community!— Quentin Richardson (@QRich) May 22, 2019
Congrats to Juwan Howard on the new Michigan job. Well deserved!!! Great hire👏🏾— C.J. Watson (@Quietstorm_32) May 23, 2019
I can’t wait to engage again with Juwan Howard @umichbball in CBB next season. He’s a great guy and understands the game and importantly the lay of the land in Ann Arbor. Hopefully this will also allow the school to embrace its Fab5 History.Pretty BIG 1st job as HC, but I like it— Tim Brando (@TimBrando) May 22, 2019
Man WHAT!!!!?? Absolutely the right choice and i hope it becomes a done deal ASAP!! One of my favorite people I’ve ever met at the age of 16 and been around since then. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/hdmF60odnm— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 22, 2019
---
