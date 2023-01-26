Similar to what he did on the field, Tyrone Wheatley continues to ascend in his football coaching career.

After coaching running backs for a year with the Denver Broncos, Wheatley has officially been hired at Wayne State as their next head coach, the school announced Thursday.

“I am beyond excited to welcome Coach Wheatley and his family to the Wayne State community,” Wayne State Interim Athletic Director Erika Wallace said. “Coach Wheatley has a passion for developing the student-athlete not only on the field, but off. His ability to mentor men, develop talent, and recruit will elevate our football program. I’m looking forward to watching his leadership as he guides our Warrior student-athletes into a new era.”

His new position is the 10th stop in Wheatley's coaching journey, with 16 years of combined coaching experience under his belt. Wheatley has coached running backs at Ohio Northern, Eastern Michigan, Syracuse, and Michigan at the college level, adding some professional experience with the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Denver Broncos as well.

As a player, Wheatley made his name known as a Wolverine. He broke out in his sophomore season at Michigan, rushing for 1,357 yards and 13 touchdowns, including a 235-yard Rose Bowl performance, and winning Big Ten Offensive Player of The Year. Wheatley received first-team all Big-Ten honors for three consecutive years in 1992-1994.

He went on to be a first round NFL Draft Pick, and spent nine years in the league with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Oakland Raiders.