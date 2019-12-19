The early version of National Signing Day was Wednesday, and 22 future Wolverines sealed the deal, signing their Letters of Intent. Below is an in-depth look at each of U-M's early signees, with their prep statistics, honors and how their teams fared this past season. RELATED: Stats And Numbers You Need To Know Surrounding U-M's 2020 Signing Class RELATED: Harbaugh Breaks Down 2020 Signees, Talks 'Stars' And More

Four-star wide receiver AJ Henning could make a big impact early on in his Michigan career. (Rivals.com)

Wide Receiver AJ Henning

Statistics

Henning played both running back and wide receiver in his senior year. He had 124 carries for 667 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and 15 rushing touchdowns. He recorded 52 receptions for 748 yards (14.4-yard average) and 13 touchdowns on the season. Henning also added 364 punt return yards, and ran back two for touchdowns.

Honors

Henning will play in January's All-American Game. He was named All-State by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association and also earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors in Illinois for his senior season. He was honored as the Chicago Tribune's 2019 Daily Southtown Football Player of the Year, and the Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year. He is a PrepStar Magazine Top 150 Dream Team member. Henning was also named the 2019 Southwest Suburban Conference Player of the Year and WJOL Radio/Edgytim Player of the Year.

Team

Henning's led Lincoln Way East to the 8A state title in Illinois. He rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown in his team’s 12-0 win over Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township in the title contest. Lincoln Way East checked in sixth in MaxPreps' Great Lakes Regional Rankings at the end of the season. In that listing, the team was the highest-ranked team in the state of Illinois, after it finished with a perfect 14-0 record.

Defensive End Aaron Lewis

Statistics

In his senior year, Lewis was a force in both run stopping and pass rushing. He notched 85 tackles, 10 sacks and 30 tackles for loss on the year. He also added one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Honors

South Jersey Sports Weekly named Lewis as the Football Player of the Year, while the Philadelphia Inquirer dubbed him the South Jersey Defensive Player of the Year. He was also an all-conference and all-state choice, and an All-South Jersey first-team honoree.

Team

Lewis helped his team win back-to-back sectional titles for the first time in program history. Lewis led Williamstown (N.J.) High to a 30-14 win over Marlton (N.J.) Cherokee in the Group V New Jersey state championship. His team finished with a 12-1 record, and was ranked as the fifth-best team in New Jersey by MaxPreps.

Defensive Back Andre Seldon

Statistics

In his senior year, Seldon had 27 tackles, six interceptions, three additional pass breakups and returned one pick for a touchdown. He also had four punt returns for touchdowns on the year.

Honors

The 2020 Under Armour All-American Game selection was tabbed to the Dream Team done by MLive and The Detroit News. He was also named as a PrepStar Magazine Top 350 All-American.

Team

Helped lead Belleville to a 12-1 record in 2019, with the lone loss coming in the state semifinals. MaxPreps listed Belleville as the No. 5 team in Michigan.

Running Back Blake Corum

Statistics

In his senior year, Corum rushed for 1,438 yards on 172 carries (8.4-yard average), and scored 22 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 226 yards (17.4-yard average) and three touchdowns on the season.

Honors

He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland. He is a PrepStar Magazine Top 350 All-American, and will play in the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game.

Team

MaxPreps ranked St. Frances as the No. 1 team in the state of Maryland, and the No. 3 prep team in the country. St. Frances finished the 2019 season with an 11-1 record.

Defensive End Braiden McGregor

Statistics

McGregor suffered a leg injury in his senior year. Before the injury, he posted 32 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks on the season.

Honors

He was a selection for the Under Armour All-American Game and the Polynesian Bowl. McGregor was a Detroit News first-team All-State selection, and was also selected as a PrepStar Magazine Top 150 Dream Team member.

Team

Port Huron Northern finished the 2019 season with an 8-4 record.

Linebacker Cornell Wheeler

Statistics

Wheeler recorded 149 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery as a senior.

Honors

The PrepStar Magazine Top 350 All-American was given Team MVP honors as a senior. MLive recognized Wheeler as the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year in Detroit, while State Champs Network honored him with the 2019 Anvil Award. The Detroit News included him on its 2019 Dream Team, while he was also a finalist for the 2019 LegacyMI Player of the Year Award. He was three-time all-conference pick and named first-team all-state in both his junior and senior seasons.

Team

The two-time captain and four-year starter helped lead his team to the state quarterfinals in 2019. They finished with a 10-2 record. MaxPreps ranked West Bloomfield as the No. 12 team in Michigan.

Quarterback Dan Villari

Statistics

In his senior year, Villari threw for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns against just one interception. On the ground, he rushed for 1,522 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Honors

Villari was first-team all-state and All-Long Island selection. He was awarded with the Thorpe Award from the Nassau County High School Football Coaches Association, given to the top player in the county.

Team

Plainedge Senior High School had a 12-0 record and won the Long Island Class III state championship in 2019. MaxPreps ranked Plainedge as the No. 2 team in the state of New York.

Wide Receiver Eamonn Dennis

Statistics

In Dennis' senior year, he had 39 carries for 448 yards (11.5-yard average) and scored six touchdowns and had 30 receptions for 751 yards and seven touchdowns (25.0-yard average). He also had three kickoff return touchdowns, and registered two interceptions on defense.

Honors

Dennis was named the Central Massachusetts Offensive Most Valuable Player in 2019. He was also an All-State selection in Massachusetts and was named to the Telegram and Gazette All-Star teams.

Team

St. Johns finished the 2019 season with a 9-3 record, and was ranked No. 8 in Massachusetts by MaxPreps.

Linebacker Jaylen Harrell

Statistics

Harrell was a four-year starter on Berkely Prep's varsity team. In his career, he recorded 323 total tackles, 60 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and three interceptions. In his senior year, he registered 58 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Honors

He was selected as a MaxPreps Sophomore and Junior All-American in the two seasons prior to the 2019 campaign. Harrell was named to the PrepStar Magazine Top 150 Dream Team.

Team

Berkley Prep finished with an 8-2 record and advanced to the the second round of the state of Florida Class 3A Playoffs in 2019.

Offensive Lineman Jeffrey Persi

Honors

Persi is a PrepStar Magazine Top 350 All-American. He garnered all-league and all-state honors in 2019. He will play in the 2020 International Bowl for the U.S.

Team

Persi started on Jserra Catholic's varsity team for two seasons. The squad finished with a 6-5 season in 2019, and is ranked as MaxPreps' No. 13 team in the state of California.

Defensive Back Jordan Morant

Statistics

Morant suffered an injury early in his senior season. Before going down for the rest of the year, he registered 12 tackles, one pass breakup and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Honors

Morant was named a 2019 Adidas All-American. He was a selection for both the All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl All-Star games.

Team

Bergen Catholic finished the 2019 season with a 5-4 record. MaxPreps ranked the team No. 7 in New Jersey.

Linebacker Kalel Mullings

Statistics

On defense, Mullings had 51 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, 10 pressures and three interceptions in his senior season. He also contributed on offense with 18 total touchdowns, recording 65 carries for 509 yards (7.8 yards per carry), and 33 receptions for 358 yards (10.9 yards per catch).

Honors

Mullings was named as the Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts for his senior season. He is a PrepStar Magazine Top 150 Dream Team member. He will play in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl and the 2020 All-American Game.

Team

The four-year varsity player helped Milton Academy win the Independent School League (ISL) Championship in 2019. They finished with an 8-1 record on the year.

Defensive End Kris Jenkins Jr.

Statistics

Jenkins Jr. registered 46 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown as a senior.

Honors

Jenkins Jr. was named Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year. He earned first-team All-WCAC honors and first-team All-Met Washington Post honors in 2019.

Team

Our Lady Good Counsel finished the 2019 season with a 9-3 record, and won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Championship. MaxPreps ranked them as the No. 2 team in Maryland.

Defensive Back Makari Paige

Statistics

In his senior-year, Paige recorded 94 tackles, five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Honors

Paige was named to the PrepStar Top 350 All-American team. He was tabbed all-state in Michigan, named to MLive's first-team Dream Team in Detroit and to the state's Dream Team by the Detroit News.

Team

His team, West Bloomfield, went 10-2 and earned a state quarterfinals appearance. MaxPreps ranked them as the No. 5 team in Michigan.

Tight End Matt Hibner

Statistics

Hibner caught 42 passes for 940 yards (22.4-yard average) and 12 touchdowns as a tight end. On defense, he played both DE and OLB, and posted 96 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Honors

He will play for the U.S. National Team in the International Bowl. He made the All-Patriot District first team.

Team

Lake Braddock finished the 2019 season with a 10-3 record, and won a Virginia 6C Regional Title.

Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green

Honors

Hill-Green is a PrepStar Magazine Top 350 All-American for his senior season.

Team

MaxPreps ranked St. Frances as the No. 1 team in the state of Maryland, and the No. 3 prep squad in the country, after it finished the 2019 season with an 11-1 record.

Linebacker Osman Savage

Honors

Osman is a PrepStar Magazine Top 150 Dream Team member. He was an All-Metro selection in Baltimore.

Team

MaxPreps ranked St. Frances as the No. 1 team in the state of Maryland, and the No. 3 prep squad in the country, after it finished the 2019 season with an 11-1 record.

Athlete RJ Moten

Statistics

On defense, he had 61 tackles (33 solo) with two tackles for loss and two interceptions in 2019. On offense, he notched 325 rushing yards and six touchdowns, and seven receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Honors

Moten will play in the 2020 All-American Bowl. He was first-team all-conference for the third consecutive year as a senior. He was also named first-team all-state as a senior.

Team

In 2019, Delran High School had an 8-2 record and won the West Jersey Football League sectional title.

Offensive Lineman Reece Atteberry

Honors

Atteberry was named as a three-time all-state selection in Colorado and a CBS All-American in 2018 and 2019. He will play in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl All-Star Game.

Team

In his senior year, Atteberry helped guide Eaglecrest High School to a 9-4 overall record and an appearance in the quarterfinals of the Colorado Class 5A playoffs.

Wide Receiver Roman Wilson

Statistics

Wilson recorded 61 receptions for 1,025 yards (16.8-yard average) and 11 touchdowns in his senior season. He caught eight passes for 171 yards, including an 86-yard touchdown, in the state championship game and had nine catches for 74 yards with two scores in the state semifinals.

Honors

Wilson won the ‘Fastest Man’ race and clocked a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at Nike's 'The Opening' regional camp. At Pylon Elite's 7-on-7 national championships in Nevada, he was selected as All-Tournament. Wilson will play in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl All-Star Game.

Team

Wilson's team, St. Louis High School, won the state championship in all four of his seasons. In 2019, the team won the crown with an undefeated 12-0 record. St. Louis is ranked the No. 4 team in the nation by MaxPreps, and the No. 1 team in Hawai'i.

Linebacker William Mohan

Statistics

In his senior year, Mohan recorded 58 tackles, 13 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Honors

In his junior and senior seasons, Mohan was named to the New York City Coaches' All-City Team and was also an all-conference selection. As a senior, he was named as a Big "44" Brooklyn All-Star for the third consecutive season.

Team

Erasmus finished with a 11-2 record, and won the Public League Athletic League City Championship.

Offensive Lineman Zak Zinter

Honors

Zinter was a two-time Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association All-State pick. He was also the New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) All-New England Lineman of the Year and the All-Independent School League Lineman of the Year.

Team