The Stats & Numbers You Need To Know Surrounding U-M's 2020 Signing Class
The Michigan Wolverines' 2020 football class is wrapped up for the early signing period, though a few prospects could still potentially join the fold once the February edition rolls around.
Here are some of the most interesting stats, facts and observations you need to know surrounding U-M's 2020 haul:
0 Five-star signees for just the third time in the last nine classes, dating back to 2012.
2 Of U-M's pledges who didn't sign: Baltimore St. Frances three-star offensive tackle Micah Mazzccua and San Antonio Christian three-star tight end Nick Patterson. It remains to be seen whether or not they're sign at a later date, but the odds aren't looking likely.
2nd Best class in the Big Ten, sitting at No. 11 nationally (as of 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning) and trailing only Ohio State, who resides at No. 2 in the country. The Maize and Blue have hauled in a top-two class in the league six times since 2010, including the No. 1 crew in last year’s cycle. Here’s where Michigan’s classes have ranked in the Big Ten every year since 2010:
• 2019 — 1st
• 2018 — 4th
• 2017 — 2nd
• 2016 — 2nd
• 2015 — 8th
• 2014 — 4th
• 2013 — 2nd
• 2012 — 2nd
• 2011 — 3rd
• 2010 — 2nd
3 Signees in the Rivals100: Baltimore St. Frances four-star running back Blake Corum (No. 67), Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star receiver A.J. Henning (No. 86) and Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings (No. 91). In comparison, the Maize and Blue signed four top-100 players in 2019, none in 2018, seven in 2017 and four in 2016.
3 Gatorade Player of the Year award winners Michigan signed in their respective states: Corum (Maryland), Henning (Illinois) and Mullings (Massachusetts). The Wolverines signed four such athletes last year in safety Daxton Hill (Oklahoma), wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (Connecticut), quarterback Cade McNamara (Nevada) and wide receiver Mike Sainristil (Massachusetts).
5 Linebackers signed: Mullings, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star Cornell Wheeler, Baltimore St. Frances four-star Osman Savage, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus four-star William Mohan (though he was technically announced as an athlete by the school) and Baltimore St. Frances three-star Nikhai Hill-Green — which is more than any other position. The Wolverines are losing four linebackers from their 2019 roster, with the graduations of seniors Josh Uche and Khaleke Hudson, and fifth-year senior Jordan Glasgow, and the transfer of redshirt sophomore Jordan Anthony.
6-7 Is how tall San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic four-star offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi stands, making him the tallest player in Michigan’s class. At 5-8, Corum and Belleville (Mich.) High four-star cornerback Andre Seldon are tied for the shortest.
7 Players signed were included in the Rivals250: Corum (No. 67), Henning (No. 86), Mullings (No. 91), Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter (No. 149), Savage (No. 166), Seldon (No. 232) and Wheeler (No. 245). The Wolverines signed 11 Rivals250 members last year, four in 2018, 15 in 2017 and 13 in 2016.
11 Different states that U-M's inked prospects call home, with the state of Michigan leading the way with four natives signing. The Wolverines signed three players each from Maryland, New Jersey and Massachusetts, two from Virginia and New York, and one each from California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois and Florida.
12 Four-star prospects signed. The Maize and Blue inked an average of 12.7 four-stars per class in head coach Jim Harbaugh’s first four full classes (excluding the 2015 haul, which was a mixture of Harbaugh’s and Brady Hoke’s recruits). The most four-star prospects signed under Harbaugh was in 2017 when the program reeled in 16 of them, and the fewest was in 2018 when only seven were brought on board.
18 Months is how long Seldon had been committed to Michigan, making him the longest-tenured commit in the 2019 class. He pledged on June 20, 2018.
No. 67 Is where Corum, the highest-rated prospect in Michigan’s entire class, is rated. Dating back to the 2010 recruiting class, the average numerical ranking of Michigan’s highest-rated signee has been 44.1:
• 2019 — DT Chris Hinton (ranked 15th nationally)
• 2018 — CB Myles Sims (103)
• 2017 — WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (12)
• 2016 — DE Rashan Gary (1)
• 2015 — ATH Brian Cole (101)
• 2014 — S Jabrill Peppers (3)
• 2013 — RB Derrick Green (8)
• 2012 — DT Ondre Pipkins (14)
• 2011 — RB Justice Hayes (85)
• 2010 — CB Cullen Christian (99)
323 Pounds is how much Zinter weighs, making him the heaviest player Michigan signed. The Wolverines only had four players on their 2019 roster who weighed more than 323 pounds. Seldon, meanwhile, is the lightest player U-M inked, weighing only 157 pounds.
4,442 Miles from Honolulu St. Louis three-star receiver Roman Wilson’s hometown of Honolulu to Ann Arbor, making him the signee who will have the longest trek to make. Current U-M freshman defensive end David Ojabo held that honor last year, with the journey from his hometown of Aberdeen, Scotland, standing at 3,551 miles.
