The Michigan Wolverines' 2020 football class is wrapped up for the early signing period, though a few prospects could still potentially join the fold once the February edition rolls around. Here are some of the most interesting stats, facts and observations you need to know surrounding U-M's 2020 haul:

0 Five-star signees for just the third time in the last nine classes, dating back to 2012. 2 Of U-M's pledges who didn't sign: Baltimore St. Frances three-star offensive tackle Micah Mazzccua and San Antonio Christian three-star tight end Nick Patterson. It remains to be seen whether or not they're sign at a later date, but the odds aren't looking likely. 2nd Best class in the Big Ten, sitting at No. 11 nationally (as of 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning) and trailing only Ohio State, who resides at No. 2 in the country. The Maize and Blue have hauled in a top-two class in the league six times since 2010, including the No. 1 crew in last year’s cycle. Here’s where Michigan’s classes have ranked in the Big Ten every year since 2010: • 2019 — 1st • 2018 — 4th • 2017 — 2nd • 2016 — 2nd • 2015 — 8th • 2014 — 4th • 2013 — 2nd • 2012 — 2nd • 2011 — 3rd • 2010 — 2nd

Baltimore St. Frances four-star running back Blake Corum skyrocketed in the latest rankings update to No. 67 nationally. (Rivals.com)

3 Signees in the Rivals100: Baltimore St. Frances four-star running back Blake Corum (No. 67), Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star receiver A.J. Henning (No. 86) and Milton (Mass.) Academy four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings (No. 91). In comparison, the Maize and Blue signed four top-100 players in 2019, none in 2018, seven in 2017 and four in 2016. 3 Gatorade Player of the Year award winners Michigan signed in their respective states: Corum (Maryland), Henning (Illinois) and Mullings (Massachusetts). The Wolverines signed four such athletes last year in safety Daxton Hill (Oklahoma), wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (Connecticut), quarterback Cade McNamara (Nevada) and wide receiver Mike Sainristil (Massachusetts). 5 Linebackers signed: Mullings, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star Cornell Wheeler, Baltimore St. Frances four-star Osman Savage, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus four-star William Mohan (though he was technically announced as an athlete by the school) and Baltimore St. Frances three-star Nikhai Hill-Green — which is more than any other position. The Wolverines are losing four linebackers from their 2019 roster, with the graduations of seniors Josh Uche and Khaleke Hudson, and fifth-year senior Jordan Glasgow, and the transfer of redshirt sophomore Jordan Anthony. 6-7 Is how tall San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic four-star offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi stands, making him the tallest player in Michigan’s class. At 5-8, Corum and Belleville (Mich.) High four-star cornerback Andre Seldon are tied for the shortest.

Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star receiver A.J. Henning is the second-highest-rated signee in the Michigan Wolverines' 2020 football class, at No. 86 nationally. (Rivals.com)