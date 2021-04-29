John Beilein helped reaffirm the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program as a national power when he led them to the NCAA Tournament title game in 2013, and consistent success since then has kept them on that level. Uncertainty surrounded the Maize and Blue when Beilein stepped down in May of 2019 and Juwan Howard took over, but the latter appears to be picking up right where Beilein left off.

Michigan Wolverines basketball went 23-5 this past season. (Lon Horwedel)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Howard led his Wolverines to a Big Ten regular-season championship and an appearance in the Elite Eight in 2021 in just his second year on the job. Furthermore, the good times don't appear to be slowing down any time soon in Ann Arbor. ESPN's Jeff Borzello released an early top 25 for next season this morning, and pegged Michigan and Texas as "two programs on the rise." The writer placed the Wolverines at No. 11 nationally heading into next season after originally having them at No. 17 on his previous top-25 list. Senior guard Eli Brooks' decision to use the NCAA's free year and return for a fifth season was a big part of that ascension.