U-M Reenters The AP Top 25 After An Impressive Week, Checks In At No. 19
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program is ranked again for the first time since Jan. 13, checking in in today's AP top-25 at No. 19 nationally.
The Maize and Blue went 2-0 on the road last week, picking up eight-point victories at both Rutgers (60-52) and Purdue (71-63).
Michigan is now riding a five-game winning streak and has won seven of its past eight games overall, with the only blemish during that span being a narrow 61-58 home loss to Ohio State on Feb. 4.
U-M actually made a pretty significant jump to enter the AP top-25, leaping nine spots from No. 28 (and unranked) last week to No. 19 this time around.
Kansas is the new No. 1 team in the nation after winning at Baylor on Saturday, while Gonzaga (who U-M beat by 18 points on Nov. 29) dropped just one spot to No. 3 following its 13-point loss at BYU over the weekend.
It's also worth noting that the Creighton Blue Jays (who fell at Michigan by 10 on Nov. 12) continued their rapid ascent, rising to No. 10 in the country after a week that saw them pick up ranked wins over both Marquette and Butler.
Creighton now sits at 22-6 overall and in second place in the Big East behind Seton Hall.
Two of U-M's final four regular-season games are slated to come against teams who currently reside in the AP top-25, in Ohio State and Maryland.
Michigan will head to OSU next Sunday to take on a Buckeye squad that is rated at No. 23 overall, and will close out the regular-season on March 8 in College Park against a Maryland crew who sits at No. 9 in the country.
AP Poll
