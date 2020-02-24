The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 24
Tweets of the day
Michigan on the road:— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) February 23, 2020
First five games: 0-5 record, 64.8 PPG, 39.8% FG%
Last four games: 4-0 record, 72.3 PPG, 44.8% FG%
It could happen ... https://t.co/H4K7Fsbhgf— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) February 23, 2020
What does Michigan's offense need to do to take the next step in 2020?— Rivals (@Rivals) February 24, 2020
Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis discussed that topic this week: https://t.co/NLyBCAbef9 pic.twitter.com/8J50PC9xO9
Final: Michigan scores a run in the 9th but UConn shuts the door with the bases loaded and earns a 9-2 win #GoBlue— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 23, 2020
Bombs away! Another deep TD pass for Michigan commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/e3iwcLDCa9— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 23, 2020
Michigan commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) to top 2022 target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) for the TD #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/CufbDE46ez— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 23, 2020
Blowout city here. Michigan commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) with a bullet for another score. @Pylon7on7 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nivyoWeByu— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 23, 2020
Oh look... another deep TD pass for Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/ygEFulomB1— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 23, 2020
Rising 2021 ATH Devin Kirkwood (@DevinKirkwood12) in coverage. Will visit Michigan soon. #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/G8FnQpk4KS— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 24, 2020
Elite 2022 RB and Michigan target Raleek Brown (@raleek2) goes deep #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/n67qjaExvG— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 24, 2020
Elite 2022 DB and Michigan target Domani Jackson (@domanijackson1) with the PBU #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/tQoxPaMwsc— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 24, 2020
Four-star WR and Michigan target Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (@TITUS_ATIMALALA) with the TD catch in traffic @Pylon7on7 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6ej0a8ydBr— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 24, 2020
Rivals100 TE and Michigan target Moliki Matavao (@MatavaoMoliki) with the TD. #GoBlie @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/znZ4guaRL8— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 24, 2020
Five-star DL JT Tuimoloau (@JT_tuimoloau) is a great TE, too. Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh personally saw him before the dead period. #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/oS47zimaFx— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) February 24, 2020
WOLVERINES WIN!— Michigan Women’s Lacrosse (@UMichWLAX) February 23, 2020
Four record hat tricks in the first victory over a ranked opponent this season!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/818yFndooj
Sweep complete. #goblue pic.twitter.com/vSnRV4ukvG— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 24, 2020
Naz Hillmon scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help lead @umichwbball to a 65-57 win over Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/6QYlT98CJF— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 24, 2020
You Naz gonna stop her.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 24, 2020
26 points and 13 boards for @nazhillmon this afternoon. 🔥 @umichwbball pic.twitter.com/rSXcdthWOa
You think @umichwbball is feelin' good? 🙃 pic.twitter.com/N0chc6Ytp8— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 24, 2020
Special night for our squad in Lansing. #goblue #proudcoach 💛💙 https://t.co/TlEkmfnUMQ— Kim Barnes Arico (@KBA_GoBlue) February 24, 2020
Hear from head coach @KBA_GoBlue after the eight-point win at Michigan State. #goblue pic.twitter.com/NG3eHy8DDq— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 24, 2020
Amazing night last night with contributions from everyone. Highlights from the Elevate the Stage meet. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jtSkPiiEu4— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) February 23, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Eli Brooks' Status, Matt Painter on Michigan's win at Purdue, More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner Discuss Michigan's Recent Road Success
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 23
• Dylan Burkhardt, UMHoops.com: Five key Plays: Michigan 71, Purdue 63
• Brian Neubert, GoldandBlack.com: Upon Further Review: Purdue-Michigan
