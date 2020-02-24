News More News
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Special night for our squad in Lansing. #goblue #proudcoach"
— Michigan women's basketball coach Kim Barnes-Arico on Twitter yesterday, following her club's 65-57 win at MSU that completed a season sweep of the Spartans.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Eli Brooks' Status, Matt Painter on Michigan's win at Purdue, More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner Discuss Michigan's Recent Road Success

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 23

• Dylan Burkhardt, UMHoops.com: Five key Plays: Michigan 71, Purdue 63

• Brian Neubert, GoldandBlack.com: Upon Further Review: Purdue-Michigan

