First-year Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has hired Michigan Wolverines football special teams/safeties coach Chris Partridge to serve on his debut staff in Oxford, according to an article from the school .

OFFICIAL | Ole Miss adds three to coaching staff Welcome to the family‼️ 📰 https://t.co/NETLJ0ZXQ3 pic.twitter.com/G6kxU8aAMg

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren had reported on Monday night that Kiffin was targeting Partridge for his staff.

Partridge had been with head coach Jim Harbaugh during each of his five years in Ann Arbor, with cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich and running backs coach Jay Harbaugh the only other two staffers who can lay claim to that feat.

The Hackensack, N.J., native handled a variety of roles during his time with the Wolverines, first serving as U-M's director of player personnel in 2015, before coaching the club's special teams and linebackers from 2016-17.

He then handled the Maize and Blue's special teams and safeties units each of the past two seasons, while consistently being viewed as one of the best recruiters on the staff all the while.

Partridge's New Jersey connections had paid dividends during his time at Michigan, thanks to his time as the head coach at Paramus Catholic High School from 2010-14.

He helped reel in several outstanding recruits from the Garden State over the last several years, including No. 1 overall prospect Rashan Gary in 2016 and current junior safety Brad Hawkins (a four-star out of high school) in 2017.

Partridge is the first assistant to depart Harbaugh's staff this offseason.