Five Michigan Wolverines football players took part in yesterday's Senior Bowl, with a sixth (tight end Sean McKeon) reportedly missing the game with injury. Much of the game's discussion surrounded quarterback Shea Patterson, who completed six of his 10 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Shea Patterson compiled a 23-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season. (USA Today Sports Images)

His 16 snaps were the fewest of any North quarterback though, and the reviews were mostly negative surrounding his performance afterward. "It’s never fun to point out when a player fails, but it has to be done if we’re being unbiased," Matt Miller of Bleacher Report wrote after the game. "Michigan’s Shea Patterson was the least impressive of the quarterbacks in Mobile for the week and routinely struggled to hit passes accurately both in the practices and games. "Patterson did hit a nice wheel-route throw for an easy run-in touchdown during the game, but he followed it up with a bad misfire overthrow that led to a pick by the South's Kindle Vildor. "Patterson, who came to the Senior Bowl with major accuracy questions, continued to struggle throughout the week. It was a surprise to most analysts when Patterson was invited to Mobile, and the week did not help his case to be drafted."

"Two of the late-round prospects, Michigan’s Shea Patterson and Colorado's Steven Montez, failed to prove themselves as much more than late picks, if that," Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron added. "Patterson had a great touchdown throw on a wheel route to TCU running back Darius Anderson, but his accuracy outside of that throw was spotty, and he also threw a horrible interception that went directly to Georgia Southern’s Kindle Vildor."

On the flip side, the talk surrounding Uche following yesterday's game was all positive after the versatile defender 'dominated,' according to several reports. "After I post a mock draft or prospect rankings, I often hear from friends around the league with feedback about what they agree with or where they might disagree," Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote, tabbing Uche as a player who 'made money' yesterday. "After I posted my latest top-100 board earlier this month, I heard from two scouts who thought I had Uche too high at No. 60 overall, seeing him more as a late third-rounder. However, I received a text from one of those scouts late this week: "'You might be right about that #6 at Michigan.' It was predictable that Uche would be a standout in one-on-one’s because of his explosive speed to undress blockers in space. "But it was the way he progressed throughout the week dropping into coverage and playing the run that really left a lasting impression. Uche had a money-making week."

"Uche has been a prospect sparking conversation over the past month and that only continued in Mobile," Josh Edwards of CBS Sports chimed in. "He recorded 8.5 sacks this season, and he does a great job covering sideline to sideline. "The Florida native got to the quarterback multiple times by showing good bend around the edge. There is a legitimate chance that his name starts garnering more attention as a potential first-round pick."

Notable Tweets Involving Michigan Players at the Senior Bowl

Nice play by Shea Patterson to extend the play and find a wide open Quartney Davis. Davis beat CB Dane Jackson with a nice route #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/BTqozNMN3l — Fair Shake Football (@FairshakeFB) January 25, 2020

Finally catching up on the #SeniorBowl from yesterday (life got in the way and I couldn't watch live). Bradlee Anae and Josh Uche are DOMINATING. Shea Patterson and Jalen Hurts are..... not. — Jordan Katz (@JordanKatz11) January 26, 2020

After deeper dive here’s how I rank the QBs from yesterday’s senior bowl game



Jordan Love

Justin Herbert

Anthony Gordon

Shea Patterson

Steven Montez

Jalen Hurts



The last 3 honestly looked undraftable — JT Evans (@JT_Evans97) January 26, 2020

Josh Uche is such a similar player to Dee Ford coming out of Auburn. Dominated the Senior Bowl same way Ford did too — Justen Gammel (@gamscout) January 26, 2020

#Michigan EDGE Josh Uche tells me that he met with the #Bills at the Senior Bowl. Few, if any, prospects had a better week than the #Wolverine defender. #BillsMafia — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) January 26, 2020

Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan: I like him. Wish he was a little more consistent. He got a little over aggressive at times. He plays with some edge that I liked though. Strong punch when he lands it. Gotta review a few more of his SB reps, but he might have been OG3 here. — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 26, 2020

MICH LG Ben Bredeson is so strong, simply overwhelmed his man there with his upper body. — Chad Reuter (@chad_reuter) January 25, 2020

