Two Michigan Wolverines football commits are in high school playoff action this weekend and will take part in a massive semifinal game. Below is a preview of this weekend's matchup featuring two pledges.

Last week, the duo of Michigan defensive pledges helped shut down Venice (Fla.) High's high-powered offense that had scored 47 or more points in the prior three games. Venice was only able to muster up eight points to St. Thomas Aquinas' 29, and thus Hood and McBurrows are headed to the 7A state semifinals Friday night and are one win away from the finals at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, the home of the Florida State Seminoles.

St. Thomas Aquinas is ranked as the No. 2 team in the state and will face an undefeated Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale team that is ranked No. 15 in Florida. Hood and McBurrows are key pieces of their squad's defensive unit, with McBurrows having posted 19 total tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups in the six games where stats are available. In the same amount of action, Hood has totaled 37 stops.