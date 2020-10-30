The majority of the Michigan Wolverines' football commits are in action this weekend, and The Wolverine will be on the road to see not only the pledges, but also several of the program's top targets. Below is a preview of this weekend's games featuring Michigan commits, along with our staff's whereabouts on the recruiting trail. RELATED: Blue Chips: Nuggets On 2022 Rivals100 Michigan Targets RELATED: ITB Extra: Xavier Worthy Set To See Michigan For First Time This Weekend

Michigan Wolverines football commit JJ McCarthy and IMG Academy take on the No. 6 team in the country this week in Miami Northwestern. (The Wolverine)

The Wolverine On The Road

EJ Holland will be in Indiana to check out Brebeuf (Ind.) Jesuit Prep 2022 Rivals250 defensive end and Michigan target Joe Strickland and his squad go up against Yorktown (Ind.) High in a playoff matchup. Check TheWolverine.com for in-game and postgame coverage of Strickland's contest.

Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits

1. QB J.J. McCarthy and OL Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy McCarthy and Crippen have helped IMG to a No. 1 national standing in MaxPreps' rankings. The duo of Michigan commits have contributed heavily to an offense that averages 48.5 points per game. In the five games in which stats were made available, McCarthy is 83-of-136 passing (61 percent) for 1,179 yards and 12 scores. He has also rushed for 104 yards with a touchdown. IMG, which has a 6-0 record, takes on Miami Northwestern Friday night on the road. Northwestern is the No. 2 team in Florida and is tabbed as the sixth-best club in the country, per MaxPreps.

2. OL Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson Playoffs are on in the state of Michigan, and El-Hadi's club has a legit chance at making a deep run and capturing a state title after finishing the regular season 5-1. Stevenson should win comfortably tonight as they face Farmington (Mich.) High, which is 0-6 on the season. A victory would be a solid start to what could be a special postseason for the team, which also locked up its conference title. Stevenson made the Division 1 semifinals last season.

3. DT Alex VanSumeren, Essexville (Mich.) Garber VanSumeren also begins his playoff journey tonight, as his 5-1 team takes on winless Saginaw (Mich.) High in the first round. VanSumeren, a defensive tackle pledge, also plays on the offensive side of the ball and receives carries out of the backfield. Garber is in the Division 5 tournament bracket and is looking to make a dent. Playoffs in Michigan conclude with the state finals which will take place from Dec. 4-6.

Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits