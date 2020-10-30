Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Michigan Commits
The majority of the Michigan Wolverines' football commits are in action this weekend, and The Wolverine will be on the road to see not only the pledges, but also several of the program's top targets.
Below is a preview of this weekend's games featuring Michigan commits, along with our staff's whereabouts on the recruiting trail.
The Wolverine On The Road
EJ Holland will be in Indiana to check out Brebeuf (Ind.) Jesuit Prep 2022 Rivals250 defensive end and Michigan target Joe Strickland and his squad go up against Yorktown (Ind.) High in a playoff matchup.
Check TheWolverine.com for in-game and postgame coverage of Strickland's contest.
Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
1. QB J.J. McCarthy and OL Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
McCarthy and Crippen have helped IMG to a No. 1 national standing in MaxPreps' rankings. The duo of Michigan commits have contributed heavily to an offense that averages 48.5 points per game. In the five games in which stats were made available, McCarthy is 83-of-136 passing (61 percent) for 1,179 yards and 12 scores. He has also rushed for 104 yards with a touchdown.
IMG, which has a 6-0 record, takes on Miami Northwestern Friday night on the road. Northwestern is the No. 2 team in Florida and is tabbed as the sixth-best club in the country, per MaxPreps.
2. OL Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson
Playoffs are on in the state of Michigan, and El-Hadi's club has a legit chance at making a deep run and capturing a state title after finishing the regular season 5-1.
Stevenson should win comfortably tonight as they face Farmington (Mich.) High, which is 0-6 on the season. A victory would be a solid start to what could be a special postseason for the team, which also locked up its conference title. Stevenson made the Division 1 semifinals last season.
3. DT Alex VanSumeren, Essexville (Mich.) Garber
VanSumeren also begins his playoff journey tonight, as his 5-1 team takes on winless Saginaw (Mich.) High in the first round. VanSumeren, a defensive tackle pledge, also plays on the offensive side of the ball and receives carries out of the backfield.
Garber is in the Division 5 tournament bracket and is looking to make a dent. Playoffs in Michigan conclude with the state finals which will take place from Dec. 4-6.
Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
WR Andrel Anthony, East Lansing (Mich.) High — BYE WEEK
LB Junior Colson, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood — at Thompson's Station (Tenn.) Independence, 10/30
OL Greg Crippen, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy — at Miami Northwestern 10/30
RB Tavierre Dunlap, Del Valle (Texas) High — BYE WEEK
OL Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson — vs. Farmington (Mich.) High 10/30
LB Jaydon Hood, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas — at Deland (Fla.) High 10/30
WR Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap, (Ga.) — vs. Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian Academy 10/30
CB Ja'Den McBurrows, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas — at Deland (Fla.) High 10/30
QB J.J. McCarthy, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy — at Miami Northwestern 10/30
DL Quintin Somerville, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro — at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Horizon 10/30
DT Alex VanSumeren, Essexville (Mich.) Garber — vs. Saginaw (Mich.) High 10/30
DE Dominick Giudice, New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei —vs. Rumson-Fair Haven (N.J.) High 10/31
OL Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech — Won by forfeit over Dearborn (Mich.) Edsel Ford
K/P Tommy Doman, Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary’s — at Pinckney (Mich.) High 10/31
