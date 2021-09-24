Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Michigan Commits
Most of Michigan Wolverines football's 2022 commitments will be in action Friday night.
Here is a preview of this weekend's games for the Maize and Blue's pledges:
The Wolverine On The Road
TheWolverine.com's EJ Holland is in the New Orleans area to watch Ponchatoula (La.) three-star Notre Dame athlete commit Amorion Walker, who is strongly considering the Wolverines.
Clayton Sayfie will be at Ann Arbor (Mich.) Skyline to watch 2024 Michigan quarterback target CJ Carr and Saline (Mich.) High.
Stay tuned for coverage of both games and recruits at TheWolverine.com in the hours and days to come.
Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
1. DB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South
Grosse Pointe South has lost its last two games. Desperate for a bounce-back win, Johnson's club may be in luck, as it takes on 1-3 Utica (Mich.) Eisenhower Friday evening. Regardless of how the game goes, Johnson is highly likely to have a significant impact on it. The MLive Metro-Detroit Player of the Year Watch List member plays defensive back, wide receiver, wildcat quarterback and returner.
2. OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge
Palmer ridge is undefeated at 4-0, but faces a big test against 3-1 Lakewood (Colo.) High Friday. Jones and his offense have scored over 40 points in three out of four games and 30 or more in all four, but will go up against a defense that has allowed over 40 points just once.
3. LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High
Belleville has one loss on the year (when several players were out with illness) and is a state title contender. The Tigers will take on undefeated Dearborn (Mich.) Fordson Friday night.
The matchup will pit Alexander, 2024 linebacker target Jeremiah Beasley and 2025 quarterback target Bryce Underwood against Michigan State wide receiver commit Antonio Gates Jr., a potential preview of what is to come down the road if and when the mentioned players compete for Michigan and Michigan State.
Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High — at Dearborn (Mich.) Fordson Sept. 24
DE Mario Eugenio, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither — vs. Tampa Bay (Fla.) Tech Sept. 24
DT Mason Graham, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite — vs. La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Sept. 24
DE Kevonté Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger — at Mission Viejo (Calif.) High Sept. 24
DB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South — vs. Utica (Mich.) Eisenhower Sept. 24
OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge — at Lakewood (Colo.) High Sept. 24
DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High — at Germantown (Tenn.) Houston Sept. 24
TE Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee — vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day Sept. 24
TE Colston Loveland, Gooding (Idaho) High — at Declo (Idaho) High Sept. 24
WR Tyler Morris, LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy — vs. Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Sept. 24
LB Micah Pollard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail — at St. Augustine (Fla.) High Sept. 24
CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood — at Hendersonville (Tenn.) High Sept. 24
RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School – at Manning (S.C.) Laurence Manning Academy Sept. 24
WR Tay'Shawn Trent, Harper Woods (Mich.) High — vs. Detroit (Mich.) Country Day Sept. 24
OL Alessandro Lorenzetti, Windsor (Conn.) Chaffee — at Andover (Mass.) Phillips Academy Sept. 25
QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High — Bye week; vs. Phelan (Calif.) Serrano Sept. 30
---
