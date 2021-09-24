Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Michigan Commits

Michigan Wolverines football has one five-star commitment in the 2022 class, Will Johnson. (Will Johnson)

The Wolverine On The Road

TheWolverine.com's EJ Holland is in the New Orleans area to watch Ponchatoula (La.) three-star Notre Dame athlete commit Amorion Walker, who is strongly considering the Wolverines. Clayton Sayfie will be at Ann Arbor (Mich.) Skyline to watch 2024 Michigan quarterback target CJ Carr and Saline (Mich.) High. Stay tuned for coverage of both games and recruits at TheWolverine.com in the hours and days to come.

Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits

1. DB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South Grosse Pointe South has lost its last two games. Desperate for a bounce-back win, Johnson's club may be in luck, as it takes on 1-3 Utica (Mich.) Eisenhower Friday evening. Regardless of how the game goes, Johnson is highly likely to have a significant impact on it. The MLive Metro-Detroit Player of the Year Watch List member plays defensive back, wide receiver, wildcat quarterback and returner.

2. OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge Palmer ridge is undefeated at 4-0, but faces a big test against 3-1 Lakewood (Colo.) High Friday. Jones and his offense have scored over 40 points in three out of four games and 30 or more in all four, but will go up against a defense that has allowed over 40 points just once.

3. LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High Belleville has one loss on the year (when several players were out with illness) and is a state title contender. The Tigers will take on undefeated Dearborn (Mich.) Fordson Friday night. The matchup will pit Alexander, 2024 linebacker target Jeremiah Beasley and 2025 quarterback target Bryce Underwood against Michigan State wide receiver commit Antonio Gates Jr., a potential preview of what is to come down the road if and when the mentioned players compete for Michigan and Michigan State.

Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits