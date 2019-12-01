In the NBA, former Wolverine D.J. Wilson had a breakout performance on Saturday night after not logging much playing time this season leading up. Wilson played 23 minutes in a 137-96 win for his Bucks over the Hornets. He scored 11 points, grabbed three rebounds and recorded three assists.

D.J. Wilson makes step back jumpshot pic.twitter.com/d1r5RD28uj — Live NBA Clips (@clips_live) December 1, 2019

Glenn Robinson III also had a great performance this week, notching a career-high 25 points this week in a loss to the Thunder on Nov. 25.

In the NHL, Zach Werenski suffered a shoulder injury that will hold him out for four weeks. He is having a stellar season, so far, with six goals and 10 assists on the year for the Blue Jackets.

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball player had a breakout game for the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. (USA Today Sports Images)

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through Nov. 30

Ignas Brazdeikas, New York Knicks

Is currently with the Knicks' G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.

Trey Burke, Philadelphia 76ers

Averages 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game ... Had 5 points and 3 assists in a win over the Knicks on Nov. 29 ... The 76ers are 14-6.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Averaging 12.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists on the season ... Scored 31 points on 10-for-18 shooting and 5-for-11 from three in a win over the Rockets on Nov. 24 ... Had 8 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist in a loss to the Clippers on Nov. 26 ... Had 26 points and 3 rebounds in a win over the Suns on Nov. 29 ... The Mavericks are 12-6.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (@T_HardJR) as a starter:



20.2 PPG

60% FG

42.6% 3P#MFFL — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) November 30, 2019

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

He injured his thumb in the game and had surgery to repair ligament damage. LeVert is reportedly out 4-6 weeks from Nov. 10. It has been reported that LeVert is getting close to a return. He is averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game on the season for the 10-9 Nets.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averages 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest ... Had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in a Nov. 25 loss to the Thunder ... Recorded 6 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in a win over the Bulls on Nov. 27 ... Had 20 points and shot 5 for 10 from three-point range in a loss to the Heat on Nov. 29 ... The Warriors are 4-16.

B2B 3s for Jordan Poole?!! pic.twitter.com/YAXbBN0pn7 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) November 30, 2019

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Averages 10.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game ... Had 6 points, 1 rebound and 2 assists in a win over the Hornets on Nov. 25 ... Scored 13 points and had 3 rebounds and 1 assist in a loss to the Rockets on Nov. 27 ... Had 17 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist in a win over the Warriors on Nov. 29 ... The Heat are 13-5.

Duncan Robinson steps into a big 3 #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/N8pFNdPRfU — Bobby Basketball (@viral_nba) November 30, 2019

Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors

Averages 11.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game ...Had a career-high 25 points and recorded 2 assists and 5 rebounds in a loss to the Thunder on Nov. 25 ... Had 11 points, 1 rebound and 3 assists in a Nov. 27 win over the Bulls ... Had 3 points and 3 rebounds in a loss to the Heat on Nov. 29 ... The Warriors are 4-16.

Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Averages 12.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest ... Had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists in a loss to the Kings on Nov. 24 ... Scored 14 points and had 2 rebounds and 3 assists in a loss to the Nuggets on Nov. 26 ... Recorded 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in a win over the Suns on Nov. 27 ... Had 7 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assist in a loss to the Lakers on Nov. 29 ... The Wizards are 6-11.

Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers

Has appeared in 3 games on the season. The Clippers are 14-6.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Averages 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 7 appearances this season ... Broke out and had 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in a win over the Hornets on Nov. 30 ... The Bucks are 17-3.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through Nov. 30

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has 4 assists on the season for the 15-10-2 Stars ... Had an assist on Nov. 25 against the Golden Knights.

LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has 3 goals and 11 assists on the season for the 16-8-2 Avalanche ... Had a goal and 2 assists on Nov. 29 in a win against the Blackhawks.

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has 4 goals and 7 assists on the season for the 16-10-1 Jets.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

Has 4 goals and 1 assist on the season ... Had a goal on Nov. 30 against the Capitals ... The Red Wings are 7-19-3.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Is currently day-to-day with an upper-body injury ... The Capitals are 19-4-5. Hagelin has 5 assists on the season.

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Assisted on three goals on Nov. 27 against the Penguins ... Had an assist against the Oilers on Nov. 30 ... Has 2 goals and 20 assists on the season for the 13-10-4 Canucks.

D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres

Has a neck injury and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has 1 goal and 3 assists on the season ... The Penguins are 14-9-4.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

Has appeared in four games this season for the 18-3-5 Bruins.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Larkin has 6 goals and 11 assists on the season for the 7-19-3 Red Wings ... Had an assist on Nov. 30 against the Capitals.

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has 2 assists on the season for the 13-11-4 Golden Knights ... Has appeared in 26 games.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Suffered a broken foot on Oct. 25 against the Capitals and is expected to miss several weeks with the injury.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Recorded an assist on Nov. 25 against the Stars ... Had a goal just before the third period expired to send the game to OT and recorded an assist in the game on Nov. 27 against the Predators ... Has 9 goals and 16 assists on the season ... The Golden Knights are 13-11-4.



D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and was expected to miss six weeks from that point ... Has yet to play this season.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Recorded an assist against the Bruins on Nov. 29 ... Had 2 assists against the Devils on Nov. 30 ... Has appeared in all 25 games for the 13-9-3 Rangers ... Has 3 goals and 10 assists on the season.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Suffered a shoulder injury on Nov. 30 against the Islanders and is expected to miss four weeks of play ... Had an assist against the Senators on Nov. 25 ... Recorded an assist against the Penguins on Nov. 29 ... Has 6 goals and 10 assists on the season ... The Blue Jackets are 11-11-4.