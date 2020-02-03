Washington Wizards forward Moritz Wagner will play in the NBA's Rising Stars game, which is apart of All-Star Weekend. The game will take place on Friday, Feb. 14 at the United Center in Chicago, ahead of the All-Star Game on Sunday night (Feb. 16). Wagner is nearing a return to the court after suffering an ankle injury in mid-December. "I just told [Wizards General Manager] Tommy [Sheppard] I don’t really play for that stuff. I didn’t even have it really on my radar at all,” Wagner said to reporters after being named to the Rising Stars game. “So obviously it’s rewarding. It’s cool. But for me, necessarily it’s not something I wanted to accomplish in my life.” The trade deadline is on Thursday, Feb. 6 in the NBA, and one former Wolverine has been named in trade rumors. Warriors starting forward Glenn Robinson III is reportedly being targeted heavily by the Toronto Raptors. The Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets also have reported interest in Robinson III. The sixth-year veteran is averaging 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on the year, and is averaging the second-most minutes per game on the Warriors. Many around the league, including ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, expect Robinson III to be moved before Thursday's deadline.

In the NHL, former Wolverine and current Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes has posted four goals and five assists over his last 10 games. He now leads the NHL rookie leaderboard in points. Hughes is a top candidate for the league's Calder Trophy, given to the rookie of the year. He also had a goal and totaled five assists in the NHL's All-Star Game in late January.

Quinn Hughes atop of the rookie leader board, folks.



LEADERS: https://t.co/VA03qvD4ep pic.twitter.com/i4dzVcyeo6 — NHL (@NHL) February 2, 2020

Here's a full update on every former Michigan Wolverine in the NBA and NHL:

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through Feb. 2

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Has played in nine NBA games this season, and has been back-and-forth between the Knicks and its G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks ... In his nine NBA appearances, Brazdeikis is averaging 1.9 points per game. In his 16 G-League games played, Brazdeikis is averaging 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Ignas Brazdeikis 🇨🇦 put on a show for the @wcknicks!



31 POINTS

3 THREE POINTERS

14 REBOUNDS

8 ASSISTS

1 BLOCK#ChangeTheGame | @nbagleague pic.twitter.com/vxCqjspZBr — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 2, 2020

Trey Burke, Philadelphia 76ers

Averages 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 24 appearances on the season ... Scored two points in five minutes in a loss to the Celtics on Feb. 1 ... The 76ers are 31-19, and currently hold the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Hardaway is the third-leading scorer on the Mavericks, averaging 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists on the season ... He has appeared in 46 games, and has started in 33 ... Had 15 points and three rebounds in a win over the Thunder on Jan. 27 ... Had nine points, two rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Suns on Jan. 28 ... Posted 15 points, four assists and three rebounds in a loss to the Rockets on Jan. 31 ... Put up seven points, one rebound and one assist in a win over the Hawks on Feb. 1 ... The Mavericks are 30-19, and currently sit at sixth in the Western Conference.

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

LeVert missed 24 games earlier in the season with a thumb injury, but returned just after the new year. He's been coming off the bench since his return. He had 11 points, one assist and one steal in a win over the Pistons on Jan. 29 ... Had three points, six assists and three steals in a win over the Bulls on Jan. 31 ... Posted six points, three rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Wizards on Feb. 1. On the season, LeVert is averaging 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in 23 appearances. The Nets are 21-27, and hold the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.



And it's INTERCEPTED by @CarisLeVert!@KyrieIrving converts ➡️ SIXTEEN points in the quarter so far! pic.twitter.com/JgJ8DXgNeB — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 1, 2020

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averages 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 43 appearances on the season ... Had three points and two rebounds in a loss to the 76ers on Jan. 28 ... Put up five points, three rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Celtics on Jan. 30 ... Had three points, three rebounds and three assists in a win over the Cavaliers on Feb. 1 ... The Warriors are 11-39 on the year.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Robinson averages 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game ... Has started in 43 of his 48 appearances on the season ... Had 21 points (shot 6-for-9 from three), five rebounds and one assist in a win over the Magic on Jan. 27 ... Posted 12 points, five rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Celtics on Jan. 28 ... Had nine points, three assists and one rebound in a win over the Magic on Feb. 1. Robinson is second on the Heat and tied for sixth in the league in three-point field goal percentage at 43.8 percent. He's made 161 three-pointers on the season, which is fifth in the NBA. The Heat are fourth in the Eastern Conference at 33-15.

Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors

Has started and played in 47 games this season and is playing 31.6 minutes per game, which is the second-most on the team ... Averages 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game ... Put up 20 points (shot 7-for-11 from the field and 3-for-5 from three), five rebounds and three assists in a loss to the 76ers on Jan. 28 ... Had 11 points, three assists and one rebound in a loss to the Celtics on Jan. 30 ... Posted 22 points (shot 9-for-13 from the field and 3-for-5 on threes), one rebound, one assist and three steals in a win over the Cavaliers on Feb. 1 ... The Warriors hold the worst record in the NBA at 11-39.



Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

A selection for the NBA's Rising Stars game, Wagner is third in the league in charges drawn, with 17 on the season ... Averages 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest ... He has started in four of his 21 appearances on the season. Wagner has not played since Dec. 10, but will reportedly return tonight (Feb. 3) in a game against the Warriors ... The Wizards are 17-31.

Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers

Has appeared in 23 games this season, all off the bench. Walton has made 9 of his 21 attempts from three on the season (42.9 percent) ... He's averaging 2.2 points and 1.0 assists per game in 9.7 minutes ... The Clippers are second in the Western Conference with a 34-15 record.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Averages 3.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 9.0 minutes per game this season in 26 appearances ... The Bucks are on top of the Eastern Conference, and have the NBA's best record at 42-7.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through Feb. 2

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has two goals and eight assists in 50 games played on the season for the 29-18-4 Stars.



LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has seven goals and 16 assists in 47 games on the season for the 28-16-6 Avalanche.

LW Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Has 25 goals and 26 assists in 53 games this season for the 26-23-4 Jets ... His 25 goals are tied for the 10th-most goals scored in the league this season by any player ... His 51 points are tied for 21st in the league ... Had an assist on Feb. 1 against the Blues.

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has eight goals and nine assists on the season in 45 games for the 26-23-4 Jets ... Had a goal on Feb. 1 against the Blues.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

He missed 11 games early in the season with a wrist injury ... Has six goals and three assists in 42 games on the season for the 12-37-4 Red Wings.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Was out four weeks earlier in the season with an upper body injury ... He has posted four goals and 11 assists in 42 games on the season ... Had an assist on Jan. 29 against the Predators ... Scored a goal on Jan. 31 against the Senators ... Notched an assist on Feb. 2 against the Penguins ... The Capitals are 35-13-5.

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Hughes, an All-Star and leading candidate for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie, has recorded eight goals and 31 assists through 52 appearances this season ... His 39 points are the most out of any rookie in the NHL this season ... Had a goal and an assist on Jan. 29 against the Sharks ... Notched two goals, including an OT game-winner on Feb. 1 against the Islanders ... Posted an assist on Feb. 2 against the Hurricanes ... The Canucks are 30-18-5.

Quinn Hughes first career NHL OT winner pic.twitter.com/B6uEUsydEb — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 1, 2020

D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres

Has a neck injury and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

C Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs

Hyman has 25 points in 33 appearances ... Has 14 goals and 11 assists this season for the 28-17-7 Maple Leafs ... Scored a goal and recorded an assist on Jan. 27 against the Predators ... Scored a goal on Jan. 29 against the Stars ... Notched an assist on Feb. 1 against the Senators.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has three goals and seven assists on the season in 50 games ... The Penguins are 33-14-5.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

Kampfer has been back and forth between the Bruins and their AHL affiliate ... For the NHL Bruins, he has appeared in 10 games this season, notching two assists ... In the AHL, Kampfer has one goal and four assists in eight games.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Larkin has 13 goals and 24 assists in 53 games on the season for the 12-37-4 Red Wings ... Had an assist on Jan. 31 against the Rangers ... He is second on the team in goals scored and is first on the team in points, with 37.

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has one goal and three assists on the season in 40 games played for the 27-20-7 Golden Knights.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Missed two months due to a foot injury early in the season ... Motte has totaled three goals and two assists in 24 games this season for the 30-18-4 Canucks.

C Boo Nieves, New York Rangers

Nieves has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, the team's minor-league affiliate ... For the 23-21-4 Rangers this season, he has appeared in four games, with no goals or assists ... For the Wolf Pack, Nieves has played in 42 games on the season, and has registered five goals and 22 assists.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

The All Star has 21 goals and 27 assists in 54 games on the season ... He leads the club in goals and points, and is second on the team in assists ... His 48 points are tied for 26th in the entire league ... His 21 goals rank tied for 24th in the NHL ... The Golden Knights are 27-20-7. He had an assist on Feb. 1 against the Predators.



D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and played his first game of the season on Jan. 12 ... He has played in six total games on the season, and has not notched any goals or assists.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Has seven goals and 16 assists in 50 appearances on the season for the 25-21-4 Rangers.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets