Former Wolverines Frank Clark, Chad Henne Win Super Bowl Rings With KC
The 2020 NFL season has come to an end, with former Michigan Wolverines football players Frank Clark and Chad Henne each winning Super Bowl rings last night for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Clark picked up his fifth sack of the postseason yesterday, capping off an incredible three-game playoff stretch with an NFL championship.
RELATED: Daily Newsstand — February 3
RELATED: Emotional Moment Steve Hutchinson Found out he Made the Pro Football Hall of Fame
DE Frank Clark
Accumulated one tackle and one sack in the Chiefs' 31-20 Super Bowl triumph over the San Francisco 49ers … Clark finished this year's playoffs with nine tackles and five sacks in three affairs … He became the first NFL player with at least five sacks in a single postseason since Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller in 2015 … Clark started 11 of the 14 regular season clashes he participated in, and compiled 37 tackles, eight sacks, four passes defended, one pick for five yards and three forced fumbles … Tied for 33rd in the league in sacks.
"The game all but ended with 1:25 to go in the fourth quarter, when on 4th & 10 former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark sacked [49ers quarterback] Jimmy Garoppolo to force a turnover on downs," John Gilbert of Field Gulls wrote.
"The sack gave Kansas City the ball back and allowed [Chiefs] running back Damien Williams to ice the game with a second fourth quarter touchdown run, and it capped off a torrid postseason for Clark. After having been quiet for much of the night, the sack of Garoppolo was Clark’s fifth sack of the postseason and the thirteenth for him over both the regular season and postseason.
"After the game Clark took to Twitter to thank his agent, Erik Burkhardt, for work Burkhardt and his staff had done analyzing the tells and tendencies of the 49ers offensive line leading up to the game.
"In 2019 Burkhardt helped Clark land the fourth largest contract for a defensive player by average annual value in NFL history, and this is likely Clark turning around and doing what he can to help Burkhardt."
Frank Clark is too good. #ProBlue | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/oUPfvSk3rq— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 3, 2020
Frank Clark’s fourth-down sack last night, which essentially sealed the game, was his fifth of the playoffs.— Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) February 3, 2020
He’s the first player to notch 5.0+ sacks in a single postseason since Von Miller in 2015. Legend.
Los Angeles ➡️ Cleveland ➡️ Champion of the World— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020
Enjoy the moment, @TheRealFrankC_! pic.twitter.com/rGsr1VM5PN
CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD. Let that sink in....— Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) February 3, 2020
A moment they'll NEVER forget. @PatrickMahomes | @TheRealFrankC_ pic.twitter.com/3mHoJdvfmx— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020
A ring for Cleveland's Frank Clark.#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/GrYPrOf3N8— fox8news (@fox8news) February 3, 2020
Frank Clark on Jimmy Garoppolo: “You paying the guy $140 million, $130 million, whatever he’s getting paid. He’s gotta throw the ball. Obviously he didn’t do that. They threw for about 200 yards on checkdowns; that ain’t enough to win a game against us.” pic.twitter.com/MNQs0GuiiX— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 3, 2020
Glenville grad Frank Clark’s message for Cleveland pic.twitter.com/G2enSbV2Bz— Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) February 3, 2020
"The Chiefs right now run the NFL." -- Frank Clark. pic.twitter.com/6lQGrxEGQS— Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) February 3, 2020
Congratulations Chad Henne and Frank Clark. Once a Wolverine always a Wolverine... Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/P67L1s481G— WilliamVanderVelde (@WolverineLPC) February 3, 2020
Great game, @TheRealFrankC_ ! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/kUmiIgrrL0— Ed Knutter (@EdKnutter) February 3, 2020
QB Chad Henne
Did not play in the Chiefs' 31-20 victory over the 49ers last night … Henne did not see action for the 12-4 Chiefs in 2019, serving as the club's third-string quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes and Matt Moore.
It’s a family celebration in Miami: Chad Henne, Super Bowl champion. 🎉🎉🎉 #superbowl #superbowlliv #BerksGameday #LLfootball #LLsports #PAHSFB #WilsonSD pic.twitter.com/jJ4pT7bPvV— Wilson Bulldogs Football (@WilsonBulldogs) February 3, 2020
Frank Clark and Chad Henne get super bowl rings!!!!!!— Luke D'Mello (@mello2189) February 3, 2020
Frank Clark is getting a ring, but don’t forget the GOAT is getting a ring as well— Josh Augdahl 〽️ (@UMFanAugdahl) February 3, 2020
My man Chad Henne pic.twitter.com/Yo7AFs5D2b
Come on Chiefs, do the right thing and put Chad Henne in to down the ball on the final play.— LG (@LGhail) February 3, 2020
When I realized that Chad Henne won a ring pic.twitter.com/mqEvCdvSzM— John Singelton Jr 🎞🎥 (@OffcialToniGlo) February 3, 2020
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook