The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 3

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said they stole that first TD play from Michigan in an old Rose Bowl vs. USC. I looked, and yep. This is from New Year's Day 1948. Fritz Crisler = visionary."
— BannerSociety's Alex Kirshner on Twitter last night, referring to a play the Chiefs ran in the Super Bowl that resembled one of Michigan head coach Fritz Crisler's plays from the 1948 Rose Bowl.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Remorseful Simpson Leads a win

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Simpson Video, Rutgers Photo Feature

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Emotional Moment Steve Hutchinson Found out he Made the Pro Hall of Fame

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Rivals250 DB J.D. Coffey Discusses Michigan Offer

• Steve Kornacki, MGoBlue: Hillmon Scores Career-High 30 in 'Signature' win Over Ranked Iowa

