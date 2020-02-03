The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 3
Tweets of the day
First guy in the locker room to meet the team after Michigan wrestling beat Rutgers to sweep the Garden Party Saturday ... pic.twitter.com/h216yscUcN— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) February 2, 2020
From Ann Arbor... to the @ProFootballHOF!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 2, 2020
Congrats to @HutchSevenSix! pic.twitter.com/vqkW6J6CD6
Mad Magicians make an impact 72 years later! https://t.co/fPK8c2d78A— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) February 3, 2020
Fritz Crisler. Innovator. pic.twitter.com/19SrdnQm7U— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 3, 2020
two former Michigan players getting a SUPER BOWL RING tonight with the Kansas City Chiefs! #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/fLPLLcdVPV— Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) February 3, 2020
🏈 Frank Clark (Kansas City Chiefs):— ProBlue (@probluemichigan) February 3, 2020
1 TOT, 1 SACK, 1 TFL, 2 QBH, 1 Super Bowl Victory!
We have ANOTHER B1G ONE on Tuesday night, vs. Ohio State.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 2, 2020
We will have a t-shirt on every single seat. 🤩
Which section and color are you in?#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/nsUsabnVDC
Super Saturday Sweep. #GoBlue | @umichwrestling @umichbball pic.twitter.com/HmYEceQjiW— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 2, 2020
💀ATTENTION RECRUITS💀— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) February 2, 2020
New this year is a “Dead Period” in the month of Feb starting tomorrow!
Colleges cant have face-to-face contact with you ON or OFF our campuses.
This doesnt include Texts/DMs/Emails for ‘21s and us receiving calls from any class.
See you in March!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/NyTPttrmxW
"It’s obviously a long time coming."— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) February 2, 2020
U-M alum and #Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne reflects on his first-ever trip to the #SuperBowl. https://t.co/uPK6tpYPDG
Tonight. #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/73jTg2f8HB— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 2, 2020
GO BLUE!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cjCM7duPsI— Kyle McNamara (@KyleMcNamaraWR) February 2, 2020
2019 ⚾️ Awards:— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 2, 2020
Most Improved - Jordan Brewer
Def POY - Jack Blomgren
Off POY - Jimmy Kerr
MVP- Karl Kauffmann
Most Valuable Pitcher - Jeff Criswell
Most Inspirational - Tommy Henry
Scholar-Athlete - Jordan Nwogu
Distinguished Career - Ako Thomas
Leadership - Ben Keizer pic.twitter.com/kfOVwYyHpH
And don’t look now but we’re only 49 followers away from becoming the first to hit 2,000 on Instagram 👀 https://t.co/GKQdTYpdbc— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) February 2, 2020
Quinn Hughes atop of the rookie leader board, folks.— NHL (@NHL) February 2, 2020
LEADERS: https://t.co/VA03qvD4ep pic.twitter.com/i4dzVcyeo6
The Michigan men picked up a couple victories and a bunch of national-caliber performances on the final day of the Power Five Invitational. Check out the highlights pic.twitter.com/MeUooFNEOf— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) February 2, 2020
What a day at the Power Five Invite yesterday. Here are the women's highlights, including Olympian victories. Michigan wins and some quick times #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zm5XrU5u9S— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) February 2, 2020
No better pre-Super Bowl plans than taking in the @umichwbball game. pic.twitter.com/4XSgHrwgbE— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 2, 2020
Naz Hillmon scored 30 points to help lead @umichwbball to a 78-63 win over Iowa. pic.twitter.com/tgidUdL9TJ— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 2, 2020
We are so thankful for these strong women. #goblue pic.twitter.com/pxvcyGh5eD— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 2, 2020
Protected that Block M.— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 2, 2020
What a win. #goblue pic.twitter.com/4tO1VWK5z0
30 POINTS (and 10 boards!) from @nazhillmon as @umichwbball takes down Iowa.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) February 2, 2020
RECAP » https://t.co/dBC00KWrdh#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/f4j6l4NOpj
Women's Basketball dominates B1G leader Iowa with a wire to wire win! @umichwbball #goblue pic.twitter.com/hDx9ddNKsx— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) February 2, 2020
Quote of the day
