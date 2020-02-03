"Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said they stole that first TD play from Michigan in an old Rose Bowl vs. USC. I looked, and yep. This is from New Year's Day 1948. Fritz Crisler = visionary."

— BannerSociety's Alex Kirshner on Twitter last night, referring to a play the Chiefs ran in the Super Bowl that resembled one of Michigan head coach Fritz Crisler's plays from the 1948 Rose Bowl.