Update On Former Michigan Wolverines In The NBA And NHL
In the NBA, former Wolverine Trey Burke made headlines for his 21-point performance against the Cavaliers last night. Burke also added nine assists on the night to help the 76ers win in blowout fashion.
Do your thing @TreyBurke. pic.twitter.com/qMObkwEU9Q— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 8, 2019
In the NHL, Dylan Larkin is shining, despite the Red Wings having a tough season. Larkin has eight goals and 12 assists on the year. He stood out last night against the Penguins, as he scored a goal and notched an assist in the 5-3 loss.
Here's a full update on all the former Michigan players in the NBA and NHL in the last week:
Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA
Updated through Dec. 7
Ignas Brazdeikas, New York Knicks
Has been back-and-forth between the Knicks and its G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks ... Had six points and three rebounds in a loss to the Bucks on Dec. 2.
Trey Burke, Philadelphia 76ers
Averages 7.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game ... Had 21 points, eight assists and two rebounds in a blowout of the Cavaliers on Dec. 7 ... The 76ers are 16-7.
Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks
Averaging 12.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists on the season ... Scored eight points and added two rebounds in a win over the Lakers on Dec. 1 ... Had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists in a win over the Pelicans on Dec. 3 ... Scored seven points and had three assists in a win over the Timberwolves on Dec. 4 ... Had 14 points, three rebounds and three assists in a win over the Pelicans on Dec. 6 ...The Mavericks are 16-6.
Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets
He injured his thumb in the game and had surgery to repair ligament damage. LeVert is reportedly out 4-6 weeks from Nov. 10. It has been reported that LeVert is getting close to a return. He is averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game on the season for the 12-10 Nets.
Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors
Averages 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest ... Scored one point on Dec. 1 in a loss to the Magic ... Was held scoreless in 19 minutes in a loss to the Hawks on Dec. 2 ... Did not score in 11 minutes on Dec. 4 against the Hornets ... Had one point in five minutes in a win over the Bulls on Dec. 6 ... The Warriors are 5-19.
Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat
Averages 11.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game ... Notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists in a win over the Nets on Dec. 1 ... Had 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting on Dec. 3 in a win over the Raptors ... Had 10 points and five assists in a loss to the Celtics on Dec. 4 ... Had six points and four rebounds in a win over the Wizards on Dec. 6 ... The Heat are 16-6.
Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors
Averages 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game ... Scored 19 points and added three rebounds in a loss to the Magic on Dec. 1 ... Had six points and four rebounds in a loss to the Hawks on Dec. 2 ... Had eight points and two rebounds in a loss to the Hornets on Dec. 4 ... Had 20 points and seven rebounds in a win over the Bulls on Dec. 6 ... The Warriors are 5-19.
Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards
Averages 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest ... Suffered a minor ankle injury on Nov. 30 that held him out for two games ... He returned on Dec. 5 and had five points and 11 rebounds in a win over the 76ers ... Had 19 points and nine rebounds in a loss to the Heat on Dec. 6 ... The Wizards are 7-14.
Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers
Has appeared in seven games on the season. Scored two points in a blowout win over the Wizards on Dec. 1 ... Scored three points, had a rebound and an assist in a loss to the Bucks on Dec. 6 ... The Clippers are 16-7.
D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks
Averages 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game this season ... On Dec. 2 against the Knicks, he scored 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting, making three of his four attempts from long distance. He also had five rebounds in the game ... Had six points and five rebounds in a win over the Pistons on Dec. 4 ... Had two points and one rebound in a win over the Clippers on Dec. 6 ... The Bucks are 20-3.
D.J. Wilson dropped 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-4 3PT FG) and grabbed 5 rebounds in a win tonight for the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/J3XYtonCGb— Michigan in the NBA (@NBAMichigan) December 3, 2019
Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL
Updated through Dec. 7
C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars
Has one goal and four assists on the season for the 17-11-3 Stars ... Scored his first goal of the season on Dec. 7 against the Islanders.
Andrew Cogliano tallies his first of the year for Dallas!#GoStars pic.twitter.com/B3qT3GHMgB— Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) December 8, 2019
LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche
Has three goals and 12 assists on the season for the 19-8-2 Avalanche ... Notched an assist on Dec. 5 against the Canadians.
C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets
Has four goals and seven assists on the season for the 17-10-2 Jets.
C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings
Has four goals and one assist on the season ... The Red Wings are 7-21-3.
LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals
Returned after being sidelined for nearly a month with an upper-body injury ... Had an assist against the Ducks on Dec. 5 ... The Capitals are 22-4-5. Hagelin has six assists on the season.
D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
Had an assist on Dec. 1 against the Oilers ... Notched an assist on Dec. 7 against the Sabers ... Has two goals and 22 assists on the season for the 15-11-4 Canucks.
D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres
Has a neck injury and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.
D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins
Has one goal and three assists on the season ... The Penguins are 17-9-4.
D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins
Has appeared in four games this season for the 20-4-6 Bruins.
C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
Larkin has eight goals and 12 assists on the season for the 7-21-3 Red Wings ... Had a goal on Dec. 2 against the Islanders ... On Dec. 7, he scored a goal and had an assist against the Penguins.
Down but not out!— FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) December 8, 2019
Dylan Larkin gives the Red Wings some life late in the third period.#LGRW pic.twitter.com/O4nGEzjFRN
D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights
Has three assists on the season for the 15-11-5 Golden Knights ... Had an assist on Dec. 5 against the Islanders.
C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks
Suffered a broken foot on Oct. 25 against the Capitals and is nearing a return to the ice.
LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights
Scored a goal on Dec. 2 against the Rangers ... Has 10 goals and 16 assists on the season ... The Golden Knights are 15-11-4.
The prodigal son with one hell of a feed right above the goal line, and Pacioretty snipes it. Two goals in less than two minutes. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/DQtkIJMycr— Knights On Ice (@knightsonice) December 3, 2019
D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild
Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and has not returned to the ice.
D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers
Had an assist on Dec. 2 against the Golden Knights ... Scored a goal on Dec. 5 against the Blue Jackets ... Has four goals and 11 assists on the season for the 14-11-3 Rangers.
D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
Suffered a shoulder injury on Nov. 30 against the Islanders and is expected to miss four weeks of play ... Has 6 goals and 10 assists on the season ... The Blue Jackets are 11-14-4.
---
