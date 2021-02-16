Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep four-star defensive end George Rooks was the third-to-last commitment in the Michigan Wolverines’ excellent 2021 football recruiting class, pledging to U-M Jan. 27 and then signing during the sport's late signing period one week later. Despite his late arrival, Rooks is an integral part of Michigan’s 2021 haul. Rated as the No. 227 overall player in the country, he is one of 14 four-stars the Wolverines reeled in and one of 12 prospects it signed within the Rivals250.

Michigan Wolverines football DE George Rooks is rated as the fifth best player from New Jersey. (Rivals.com)

“His motor is what’s most impressive about him,” St. Joseph Regional (located in Montvale, N.J.) head coach Dan Marangi said, whose Green Knights squad fell to St. Peter’s Prep last year, 33-20. “He’s a high-energy guy who is disruptive at the point of attack.