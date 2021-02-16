Versatile DL George Rooks Has "The Motor & Pedigree" To Be Great At U-M
Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep four-star defensive end George Rooks was the third-to-last commitment in the Michigan Wolverines’ excellent 2021 football recruiting class, pledging to U-M Jan. 27 and then signing during the sport's late signing period one week later.
Despite his late arrival, Rooks is an integral part of Michigan’s 2021 haul. Rated as the No. 227 overall player in the country, he is one of 14 four-stars the Wolverines reeled in and one of 12 prospects it signed within the Rivals250.
“His motor is what’s most impressive about him,” St. Joseph Regional (located in Montvale, N.J.) head coach Dan Marangi said, whose Green Knights squad fell to St. Peter’s Prep last year, 33-20. “He’s a high-energy guy who is disruptive at the point of attack.
“Rooks has big, long arms and is very active; active is the key word I would use to describe him. He has started for St. Peter’s Prep since his sophomore year, and we played them twice that season and then once each of the next two years.
“Rooks is a disruptive force and grew the most during his high school career in his run defense. He got stronger and more powerful — he always had athleticism, but the strength at the point of attack got a lot better.”
