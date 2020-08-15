 2022 Michigan Wolverines Football DT Target Deone Walker Impresses At Private Workout
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-15 09:46:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: 2022 Michigan DT Target Deone Walker Private Workout

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

The Wolverine was on hand for 2022 Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech defensive tackle and Michigan target Deone Walker's private workout.

Check out footage of Walker below.

{{ article.author_name }}