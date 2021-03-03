National Analysis: Four-Star WR Tay'Shawn Trent A Big Addition For Michigan
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Michigan Wolverines' football program picked up a commitment from Eastpointe (Mich.) High four-star wideout Tay'Shawn Trent this afternoon, and Rivals.com's Josh Helmholdt shares his thoughts on the pickup below.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook