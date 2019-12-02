Video: Howard Recaps Atlantis Title, Previews Trip To No. 1 Louisville
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, junior guard Eli Brooks and senior center Jon Teske all met with the media this afternoon and recapped the success the team had on its way to the Battle 4 Atlantis championship over Thanksgiving weekend, while also previewing tomorrow's game at No. 1 Louisville.
The trio also discussed the Associated Press' decision to skyrocket them to No. 4 in the polls this morning.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Junior guard Eli Brooks
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save BIG on a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get FREE Gear Too! (click here for details)
Senior center Jon Teske
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook